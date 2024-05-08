^

Entertainment

'Respeto sa desisyon': Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio share secrets to strong relationship

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 8, 2024 | 1:30pm
'Respeto sa desisyon': Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio share secrets to strong relationship
Celebrity couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — On- and off-screen partners Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio revealed their secrets to a long-lasting relationship.

During the press conference of their new endorsement Iceburg Insulated, Philstar.com asked the couple their secret despite the spate of celebrity breakups in the industry. 

“Sa totoo lang, ilang beses ko na siyang sinasabi, respeto sa desisyon niyo sa isa’t isa. Bukod dun, ay ‘yung plano niyo sa buhay, ano ‘yung future niyo. Kasi once na pinag-uusapan niyo ang future, dun mo makikitang seryoso ‘yung partner mo. Hindi ‘yung masaya lang sa ngayon. Dapat may plano sa negosyo, sa future niyo, sa bahay, sa kasal,” Ronnie answered. 

“Kung hindi niyo pinag-uusapan ‘yung mga bagay na para sa future, wala, siguro, maghihiwalay din kayo. Dapat hindi nila iniisip na ang relasyon ay laging masaya. Walang perfect na relasyon,” he added. 

Loisa, meanwhile, agreed with her boyfriend's statement. 

“Totoo ‘yung sinabi ni Ronnie na dapat hindi lang kayo sweet-sweetan ngayon. Dapat nagpla-plano rin kayo ng future kung gusto niyo talaga na kayo ang magkatuluyan,” Loisa said.

“Kami ngayon puro plano. Para sa ikaka-grow ng relationship namin, lahat talaga pinapasok namin,” she added. 

Philstar.com also asked Ronnie and Loisa if they are already talking about marriage. 

“May future naman talaga (referring to marriage). Pinag-uusapan naman siyempre. Pero andito pa ‘yung negosyo, nagtra-trabaho pa kami, marami pa kaming responsibilidad sa family namin, sa sarili rin namin na marami pa kaming gustong gawin. Madali na ‘yung kasal lalo na kung sobrang stable niyo na,” Loisa said.

“May peace of mind talaga ako sa kanya. Ayaw na namin ng stress kasi ang hirap ng buhay kaya dapat kami na ang nagbibigay ng kasiyahan sa isa’t isa,” she added.

Hydration enthusiasts witnessed a surge of excitement as Iceberg Insulated Flasks officially launched its brand last Saturday at the newly-unveiled Happy Go Shopping Mall. 

The brand offers a techology that allows users to affix their phones to the tumbler, allowing integration of hydration with technology and enabling users to capture their moments with ease. 

The launch doubled as a fundraising initiative, with proceeds from ticket sales earmarked to benefit a local church — an endeavor close to the hearts of both Ronnie and Loisa

"We're thrilled to be part of the Iceberg family and to support such a worthy cause," shared Loisa. "For us, it's not just about endorsing a product; it's about using our platform to make a positive impact in the community."

Ronnie agreed, adding that the brand's value aligns with theirs. 

The brand's Managing Partner Bryan See affirmed, "Our goal is to officially launch the brand and highlight how the brand is an advocate for creating a positive impact on the community."

RELATEDIn photos: Celebrity couples enjoy Japan's cherry blossoms season

vuukle comment

LOISA ANDALIO

RONNIE ALONTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dominique Cojuangco, husband host baby shower for 1st child

Dominique Cojuangco, husband host baby shower for 1st child

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Dominique Cojuangco and husband Michael Hern hosted a baby shower for their first child recently. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Walang problema': Ogie Diaz says no ill feelings vs Liza Soberano over liking, sharing of cyber libel post

'Walang problema': Ogie Diaz says no ill feelings vs Liza Soberano over liking, sharing of cyber libel post

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz revealed that he has no ill feelings to Liza Soberano after the actress liked and reposted...
Entertainment
fbtw
Xian Lim flexes new girlfriend on social media

Xian Lim flexes new girlfriend on social media

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
After confirming his relationship with the Viva producer, actor and director Xian Lim flexed Iris Lee on social media.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
MarVen on onscreen chemistry, real-life connection

MarVen on onscreen chemistry, real-life connection

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Marco Gallo and Heaven Peralejo are grateful to fans for not pressuring them to be officially together.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Karapatan n'ya &lsquo;yan': Ogie Diaz no hard feelings vs Bea Alonzo despite Cyber Libel case

'Karapatan n'ya ‘yan': Ogie Diaz no hard feelings vs Bea Alonzo despite Cyber Libel case

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz revealed that he has no hard feelings against Bea Alonzo after she filed Cyber Libel cases...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Thailand's Bright makes history at Met Gala debut

Thailand's Bright makes history at Met Gala debut

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Thai actor Vachirawit Chivaaree, popularly known as Bright, made his Met Gala debut at the fashion event's 2024 edition,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paolo Contis denies breakup with Yen Santos

Paolo Contis denies breakup with Yen Santos

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Actor Paolo Contis denied that he and girlfriend Yen Santos have broken up. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Awra Briguela shares lessons learned from Poblacion brawl

Awra Briguela shares lessons learned from Poblacion brawl

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Awra Briguela opened up about the controversial brawl in Poblacion, Makati after almost a year. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista fulfills dream to star in Victoria's Secret-like underwear show

Heart Evangelista fulfills dream to star in Victoria's Secret-like underwear show

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 hours ago
Becoming a Victoria's Secret model was among the dreams of actress Heart Evangelista, a yearning that was somewhat fulfilled...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with