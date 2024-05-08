'Respeto sa desisyon': Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio share secrets to strong relationship

MANILA, Philippines — On- and off-screen partners Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio revealed their secrets to a long-lasting relationship.

During the press conference of their new endorsement Iceburg Insulated, Philstar.com asked the couple their secret despite the spate of celebrity breakups in the industry.

“Sa totoo lang, ilang beses ko na siyang sinasabi, respeto sa desisyon niyo sa isa’t isa. Bukod dun, ay ‘yung plano niyo sa buhay, ano ‘yung future niyo. Kasi once na pinag-uusapan niyo ang future, dun mo makikitang seryoso ‘yung partner mo. Hindi ‘yung masaya lang sa ngayon. Dapat may plano sa negosyo, sa future niyo, sa bahay, sa kasal,” Ronnie answered.

“Kung hindi niyo pinag-uusapan ‘yung mga bagay na para sa future, wala, siguro, maghihiwalay din kayo. Dapat hindi nila iniisip na ang relasyon ay laging masaya. Walang perfect na relasyon,” he added.

Loisa, meanwhile, agreed with her boyfriend's statement.

“Totoo ‘yung sinabi ni Ronnie na dapat hindi lang kayo sweet-sweetan ngayon. Dapat nagpla-plano rin kayo ng future kung gusto niyo talaga na kayo ang magkatuluyan,” Loisa said.

“Kami ngayon puro plano. Para sa ikaka-grow ng relationship namin, lahat talaga pinapasok namin,” she added.

Philstar.com also asked Ronnie and Loisa if they are already talking about marriage.

“May future naman talaga (referring to marriage). Pinag-uusapan naman siyempre. Pero andito pa ‘yung negosyo, nagtra-trabaho pa kami, marami pa kaming responsibilidad sa family namin, sa sarili rin namin na marami pa kaming gustong gawin. Madali na ‘yung kasal lalo na kung sobrang stable niyo na,” Loisa said.

“May peace of mind talaga ako sa kanya. Ayaw na namin ng stress kasi ang hirap ng buhay kaya dapat kami na ang nagbibigay ng kasiyahan sa isa’t isa,” she added.

Hydration enthusiasts witnessed a surge of excitement as Iceberg Insulated Flasks officially launched its brand last Saturday at the newly-unveiled Happy Go Shopping Mall.

The brand offers a techology that allows users to affix their phones to the tumbler, allowing integration of hydration with technology and enabling users to capture their moments with ease.

The launch doubled as a fundraising initiative, with proceeds from ticket sales earmarked to benefit a local church — an endeavor close to the hearts of both Ronnie and Loisa

"We're thrilled to be part of the Iceberg family and to support such a worthy cause," shared Loisa. "For us, it's not just about endorsing a product; it's about using our platform to make a positive impact in the community."

Ronnie agreed, adding that the brand's value aligns with theirs.

The brand's Managing Partner Bryan See affirmed, "Our goal is to officially launch the brand and highlight how the brand is an advocate for creating a positive impact on the community."

