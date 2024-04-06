^

Entertainment

Michelle Dee chooses 'Papa P lookalike' on 'It's Showtime' dating search

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 6, 2024 | 4:55pm
Michelle Dee chooses 'Papa P lookalike' on 'It's Showtime' dating search
Oliver Moeller is among the searchees and the choice of Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee at the end of the 'Expecially For You' segment of 'It's Showtime' aired on April 6, 2024.
Screengrab from Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee picked a man who strikingly resembles actor Piolo Pascual when she guested on the "Expecially For You" segment of "It's Showtime."

Michelle was aided by her mother, Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, in choosing among the three male searchees. 

The three prospective Searchees were financial advisor and content creator Kevin Ty, sports broadcaster Martin Javier and Cebu-based corporate and labor lawyer named Oliver Moeller. All men are in their 30s. 

Kevin, Martin and Oliver answered three questions thrown by Michelle. Oliver earned two green flags at the end of the three rounds, which led him to win a date with Michelle. 

The 31-year-old lawyer from Lapu-Lapu, Cebu, impressed even Melanie with his answers. 

"Kayang-kaya naman," the sporty lawyer replied when asked if he is okay with his actress girlfiend having a kissing scene for a project. 

He continued, "I fully understand na kasama naman 'yan sa showbiz yung kissing scenes. I'm confident in myself, secure in myself din naman. And I believe na malakas naman foundation ng girlfriend ko so that I shouldn't be worried with a kissing scene with someone else because I know that that's just part of her job."

Michelle revealed it was Oliver's self-confidence that won her over. 

"Sa tanong kasi na ito, isa lang 'yung sumagot sa gusto kong marinig. I'd have to give it to Oliver. Kasi 'yung sagot niya, secure siya sa sarili niya. Hindi pwedeng insecure ang ka-relasyon mo, especially 'pag artista," Michelle said. 

Melanie, meanwhile, quipped about her daughter's pick. 

"Well, you know something, I really like you because, first of all, you're a lawyer, and I hope you are not a liar. But nevertheless, 'wag kang matakot sa akin because I will not judge you. You're not a book," Melanie said, making a reference to one of her famous quotes. 

The words "Papa P" and "Oliver" trended on X, formerly Twitter, on the afternoon of April 6, following the airing of the episode. 

RELATED: Michelle Dee, mom Melanie Marquez join 'It's Showtime' dating segment

