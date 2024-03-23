^

Music

Regine Velasquez, Sarah Geronimo honored at 1st Billboard Philippines Women in Music awards

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 23, 2024 | 12:27am
Regine Velasquez, Sarah Geronimo honored at 1st Billboard Philippines Women in Music awards
The honorees of the 1st Billboard Philippines Women in Music Awards held on March 22, 2024 in SM Aura, Taguig (from left) Morisette, Jackie Lou Blanco (for mother Pilita Corrales), Ena Mori, Moira Dela Torre, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Sarah Geronimo and P-pop girl group BINI.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines —  Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Sarah Geronimo and music icon Pilita Corrales were among the women who were honored at the 1st Billboard Philippines Women in Music Awards held on March 22 in Samsung Hall in SM Aura Premier, Taguig City. 

Regine was given the Powerhouse award for her 37 years of making Original Pilipino Music. She was accompanied by her husband, singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid and their son, Nate. 

"I have to say being in this industry getting older is a challenge, especially for women. First of all, mahirap sa aming mga kababaihan dahil may mga hormones kami, shet. We have to deal with those things and it changes our voices, our appearance. You know, ang dami-dami naming kailangan harapin. Mahirap tumanda sa industry na ito. 'Yung dating ikaw 'yung sinisigawan, ikaw 'yung nagkakaroon ng hit, mararamdaman mo 'yung unti-unti hindi na ikaw. But for me, it's fine. 

"Parati 'pag may nagtatanong kung ano 'yung legacy na iiwan ko sa industriyang ito, feeling ko wala... Sa akin po kasi hindi po masyadong importante kung meron po akong maiwan o wala. I know na makakalimutan ako kasi ganon 'yun and it's fine. It's fine with me because ganon po talaga ang panahon, ganon po talaga ang industriya. And it's not your fault. It's just what it is. 

"Siyempre binibigay natin ang entablado sa mga susunod na henerasyon, mga singers at songwriters, pero para po sa akin, ang akin pong legacy ay ang aking anak because people will forget about me, will forget about my voice, what I've done in the industry, but my son will always remember me. So my son is my legacy," said Regine during her acceptance speech.

She proceeded to thank all the people who helped shaped her career for the last 37 years in the music industry. 

Fresh off her historic recognition as the first Filipina to receive the Global Force Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in California last March 6, Sarah Geronimo again made history as the first-ever honoree of the Billboard Philippines Women in Music Woman of the Year award. 

"Thank you once again to our amazing Women in Music for giving us the inspiration and motivation to continue reaching for our dreams. Billboard Philippines, ako po, I want to thank you personally for encouraging me to stay true, to be true to myself, na okay lang maging iba, okay lang maging ako. Thank you for making me feel that my voice and how I use it in my own little way to entertain and somehow, sabi n'yo nga po, to influence people, matters and appreciated. Maraming salamat po. I'm humbled," said Sarah.

Music icon Pilita was not able to grace the inaugural Women in Music awards, but her daughter, Jackie Lou Blanco, was present to receive her Icon award. Jackie was accompanied by her daughter, Rikki Mae. 

"For my mom, singing is not only a way for her to give her talent. It was a way to help her family, to put her brothers and sisters to school... She paved the way for so many... Hindi siya madamot. Hindi niya alam na ganon siya kagaling. She has such a big heart and I know she has been an inspiration for so many, but more than anything, I'm so proud as her daughter," Jackie said, noting how her mother had once encouraged Moira Dela Torre during one of her past gigs. 

Moira was nervous, but Pilita said encouraging words to the singer, who was also present at the award show and was awarded with the Hitmaker award. 

Apart from the four ladies mentioned, the night also honored Ena Mori and P-pop girl group BINI with the Rulebreaker and Rising Stars awards, respectively. 

The fan-voted categories were won by Morissette for the People's Choice Award and Belle Mariano's single "Bugambilya" for Listener's Choice Award. 

Here are the first-ever set of women honorees at the 1st Billboard Philippines Women in Music Awards:

Woman of the Year: Sarah Geronimo
Icon: Pilita Corrales
Powerhouse: Regine Velasquez-Alcasid
Hitmaker: Moira Dela Torre
Rulebreaker: Ena Mori
Rising Stars: BINI
People's Choice Award: Morissette 
Listener's Choice: Belle Mariano for "Bugambilya"

RELATED: Courage and hope: Sarah Geronimo accepts Billboard's Global Force Award

vuukle comment

BELLE MARIANO

MOIRA DELA TORRE

MORISETTE

REGINE VELASQUEZ

SARAH GERONIMO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Janet Jackson caps Manila 2024 concert with 'Together Again'
7 days ago

WATCH: Janet Jackson caps Manila 2024 concert with 'Together Again'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
"Together Again" is among the singles from her sixth studio album "The Velvet Rope" released in 1997.
Music
fbtw
WATCH: Janet Jackson performs collab with Michael Jackson 'Scream' at Manila 2024 concert
7 days ago

WATCH: Janet Jackson performs collab with Michael Jackson 'Scream' at Manila 2024 concert

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
"Scream" was among the songs she performed with four of her backup dancers in the only Southeast Asian leg of her ongoing...
Music
fbtw
Beyonce goes country, unveils upcoming album 'Cowboy Carter'
9 days ago

Beyonce goes country, unveils upcoming album 'Cowboy Carter'

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Award-winning singer Beyonce revealed her next album is titled "Cowboy Carter" and due to come out on March 29.
Music
fbtw
'Love Is All That Matters' singer Eric Carmen passes away
9 days ago

'Love Is All That Matters' singer Eric Carmen passes away

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
American singer-songwriter Eric Carmen passed away. He was 74. 
Music
fbtw
'Mathematics tour' recap: Ed Sheeran sends &lsquo;shivers&rsquo; rippling through Manila
Partner
9 days ago

'Mathematics tour' recap: Ed Sheeran sends ‘shivers’ rippling through Manila

By Jap Tobias | 9 days ago
In his two-and-a-half hour concert brought by Ovation Productions, Sheeran thrilled the audience with chart-topping tunes...
Music
fbtw
Ed Sheeran brings out karaoke to sing 'My Way,' Maroon 5's 'This Love' with Ben&Ben, Calum Scott
12 days ago

Ed Sheeran brings out karaoke to sing 'My Way,' Maroon 5's 'This Love' with Ben&Ben, Calum Scott

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 days ago
The English singer-songwriter posted a clip of him wheeling around a karaoke machine and asking people to sing the karaoke...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with