Regine Velasquez, Sarah Geronimo honored at 1st Billboard Philippines Women in Music awards

The honorees of the 1st Billboard Philippines Women in Music Awards held on March 22, 2024 in SM Aura, Taguig (from left) Morisette, Jackie Lou Blanco (for mother Pilita Corrales), Ena Mori, Moira Dela Torre, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Sarah Geronimo and P-pop girl group BINI.

MANILA, Philippines — Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Sarah Geronimo and music icon Pilita Corrales were among the women who were honored at the 1st Billboard Philippines Women in Music Awards held on March 22 in Samsung Hall in SM Aura Premier, Taguig City.

Regine was given the Powerhouse award for her 37 years of making Original Pilipino Music. She was accompanied by her husband, singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid and their son, Nate.

"I have to say being in this industry getting older is a challenge, especially for women. First of all, mahirap sa aming mga kababaihan dahil may mga hormones kami, shet. We have to deal with those things and it changes our voices, our appearance. You know, ang dami-dami naming kailangan harapin. Mahirap tumanda sa industry na ito. 'Yung dating ikaw 'yung sinisigawan, ikaw 'yung nagkakaroon ng hit, mararamdaman mo 'yung unti-unti hindi na ikaw. But for me, it's fine.

"Parati 'pag may nagtatanong kung ano 'yung legacy na iiwan ko sa industriyang ito, feeling ko wala... Sa akin po kasi hindi po masyadong importante kung meron po akong maiwan o wala. I know na makakalimutan ako kasi ganon 'yun and it's fine. It's fine with me because ganon po talaga ang panahon, ganon po talaga ang industriya. And it's not your fault. It's just what it is.

"Siyempre binibigay natin ang entablado sa mga susunod na henerasyon, mga singers at songwriters, pero para po sa akin, ang akin pong legacy ay ang aking anak because people will forget about me, will forget about my voice, what I've done in the industry, but my son will always remember me. So my son is my legacy," said Regine during her acceptance speech.

She proceeded to thank all the people who helped shaped her career for the last 37 years in the music industry.

Fresh off her historic recognition as the first Filipina to receive the Global Force Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in California last March 6, Sarah Geronimo again made history as the first-ever honoree of the Billboard Philippines Women in Music Woman of the Year award.

"Thank you once again to our amazing Women in Music for giving us the inspiration and motivation to continue reaching for our dreams. Billboard Philippines, ako po, I want to thank you personally for encouraging me to stay true, to be true to myself, na okay lang maging iba, okay lang maging ako. Thank you for making me feel that my voice and how I use it in my own little way to entertain and somehow, sabi n'yo nga po, to influence people, matters and appreciated. Maraming salamat po. I'm humbled," said Sarah.

Music icon Pilita was not able to grace the inaugural Women in Music awards, but her daughter, Jackie Lou Blanco, was present to receive her Icon award. Jackie was accompanied by her daughter, Rikki Mae.

"For my mom, singing is not only a way for her to give her talent. It was a way to help her family, to put her brothers and sisters to school... She paved the way for so many... Hindi siya madamot. Hindi niya alam na ganon siya kagaling. She has such a big heart and I know she has been an inspiration for so many, but more than anything, I'm so proud as her daughter," Jackie said, noting how her mother had once encouraged Moira Dela Torre during one of her past gigs.

Moira was nervous, but Pilita said encouraging words to the singer, who was also present at the award show and was awarded with the Hitmaker award.

Apart from the four ladies mentioned, the night also honored Ena Mori and P-pop girl group BINI with the Rulebreaker and Rising Stars awards, respectively.

The fan-voted categories were won by Morissette for the People's Choice Award and Belle Mariano's single "Bugambilya" for Listener's Choice Award.

Here are the first-ever set of women honorees at the 1st Billboard Philippines Women in Music Awards:

Woman of the Year: Sarah Geronimo

Icon: Pilita Corrales

Powerhouse: Regine Velasquez-Alcasid

Hitmaker: Moira Dela Torre

Rulebreaker: Ena Mori

Rising Stars: BINI

People's Choice Award: Morissette

Listener's Choice: Belle Mariano for "Bugambilya"

