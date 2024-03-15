^

WATCH: Mark Leviste shares message for Kris Aquino

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 15, 2024 | 4:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste has a message for girlfriend Kris Aquino.

In an interview with the media during the BarakoFest 2024 yesterday, Mark said he will always be there for Kris no matter what. 

“I miss you and I always pray for you and I love you. Alam mo 'yan,” Mark said.  

Mark asked Kris' fans to keep on praying for her as it is important for her health. 

“Her condition is critical. Pero sa awa ng Diyos nairaraos. Malaking bagay 'yung mga panalangin na pinapaabot natin sa kanila,” he said. 

“So lahat ng sumusubaybay kay Kris, sa lahat ng ating mga kababayan, please continue to pray for her. Your prayers go a very, very long way. Sa una at huli, Diyos lang ang ating sandigan,” he added. 

Together with Vilma Santos, Mark led the opening of BarakoFest 2024 yesterday in Lipa, Batangas. 

From March 14 to 16, the three-day festival pays homage to the rich culture of the region, highlighting the “Barako” characteristic of Batangueños.

“BarakoFest is not just a celebration of our Barako spirit but also a showcase of hard work, ingenuity, entrepreneurship, and passion of our people in Batangas. We are excited to share our culture, our traditions, and our indomitable Barako spirit with the world," Vilma said.

BarakoFest 2024 promises an immersive experience into the world of music, art, food, adrenaline rush, and non-stop partying with a special focus on the Batangueño fellowship, known for its strong bond and valiant spirit. The festival invites a smorgasbord of enthusiasts, local communities, and tourists to join a variety of activities designed to entertain, educate, and invigorate the senses.

RELATED'Kris is my world': Mark Leviste says relationship with Kris Aquino continues

