Sarah Geronimo, Iza Calzado, Karylle snap photo with Janet Jackson

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 14, 2024 | 4:50pm
Sarah Geronimo, Iza Calzado, Karylle snap photo with Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson takes a group picture with Sarah Geronimo, Iza Calzado, Karylle, Pam Quinones, Garlic Garcia, and Cristalle Belo-Pitt
Karylle via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Iza Calzado and singers Sarah Geronimo and Karylle went into fangirl mode after meeting fellow artist Janet Jackson.

Janet performed at the Araneta Coliseum yesterday in what was her first Philippine concert in over a decade.

Karylle posted on her Instagram account a backstage photo of her with Janet, Sarah, Iza, stylist Pam Quinones, screenwriter Garlic Garcia, and entrepreneur Cristalle Belo-Pitt.

"The best things in life are free. Salamat, Miss Jackson!" Karylle wrote in the caption, all the women in shades of black and silver.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karylle (@anakarylle)

Singer Martin Nievera commented to ask how they entered backstage to which Karylle replied, "I danced as much as I could, had the best time and somehow found my way backstage!!!! I can't believe it Ninong! I even made her giggle ahhhhh! Great great show!"

In an Instagram story, Garlic said Sarah started singing Janet's "Together Again" and they all ended up chiming in, and Janet was smiling at them all.

Pam shared her own Instagram story of them exiting backstage, noting that her earliest vivid memory as a dancer was dancing to another of Janet's songs "Escapade."

But the magazine editor added Sarah and Iza were clearly even bigger fans, appearing flustered in the video that they had to embrace.

RELATED: Courage and hope: Sarah Geronimo accepts Billboard's Global Force Award

IZA CALZADO

JANET JACKSON

KARYLLE

SARAH G

SARAH GERONIMO
