Courage and hope: Sarah Geronimo accepts Billboard's Global Force Award

Sarah Geronimo on the red carpet for Billboard Women In Music 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Pop singer Sarah Geronimo expressed immense gratitude upon accepting the Global Force award from Billboard's Women In Music 2024.

The Filipino artist was one of three singers — with Italian artist Annalisa and Brazilian singer-songwriter Luísa Sonza — to be recognized with the award held at an official ceremony in Los Angeles, United States.

Sarah accepted the award wearing a custom-made pink gown by Michael Cino and began her speech by thanking Billboard for celebrating women in music and giving the Philippines such a meaningful recognition.

She also thanked Billboard's local subsidiary for its "commitment to bring Filipino music and more Filipino artists to a global audience," which earned cheers from the crowd.

The singer described being lauded with the Global Force award was one that signified courage and hope.

"Courage to accept and embrace one's self, courage to break boundaries and defy standards, courage to rise above all the setbacks and challenges that one artist or person has to face," Sarah continued.

"And the hope that one day this recognition will bridge the Philippines and other nations to create change and positivity in the world through the power of music."

Sarah ended her acceptance speech speaking in Filipino, "Muli ako po si Sarah Geronimo, isang Pilipina. Maraming salamat po, mabuhay ang OPM. Thank you Billboard, thank you Lord!"

Other award recipients include Karol G (Woman of the Year), NewJeans (Group of the Year), Charli XCX (Powerhouse), Ice Spice (Hitmaker), Tems (Breakthrough) and Victoria Monét (Rising Star).

