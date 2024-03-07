'Very rare': 'Green bone' found in Jaclyn Jose's remains — sister

MANILA, Philippines — Veronica Jones, the sister of Jaclyn Jose, revealed that a "green bone" was discovered among the actress' remains following her cremation.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Veronica said that a "green bone" is very rare in a person's remains after cremation.

"May sinasabi silang 'green bones.' Hindi lahat ng tao na na-cremate, mayroon noon, so very rare na nakita si Jane na mayroon," Veronica said.

"Si Jane, mapagmahal—matindi magmahal—down-to-earth, maawain, napakabait na tao, walang masamang tinapay. 'Yung mga crew at staff, mas mahal niya 'yan, ayaw niya 'yung mga pa-sosyal.

"Mami-miss namin siya, hindi ko na siya mapapanood. We love her."

According to Trupoint Memorials, "Green bones after cremation are believed to be a symbol of good luck, and some religions or cultures even carry small fragments of these bones around with them to attract prosperity."

"It is also thought that green bones are only found in individuals who were good people during their lifetime and carried no nastiness in their hearts. The Chinese cultures believe that green bones after cremation are the final gift of the deceased to their family and are a welcome sign," it added.

RELATED: Andi Eigenmann says mom Jaclyn Jose succumbed to heart attack