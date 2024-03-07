^

Entertainment

'Very rare': 'Green bone' found in Jaclyn Jose's remains — sister

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 7, 2024 | 5:17pm
'Very rare': 'Green bone' found in Jaclyn Jose's remains â�� sister
Jaclyn Jose
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Veronica Jones, the sister of Jaclyn Jose, revealed that a "green bone" was discovered among the actress' remains following her cremation.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Veronica said that a "green bone" is very rare in a person's remains after cremation. 

"May sinasabi silang 'green bones.' Hindi lahat ng tao na na-cremate, mayroon noon, so very rare na nakita si Jane na mayroon," Veronica said.

"Si Jane, mapagmahal—matindi magmahal—down-to-earth, maawain, napakabait na tao, walang masamang tinapay. 'Yung mga crew at staff, mas mahal niya 'yan, ayaw niya 'yung mga pa-sosyal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jaclyn Jose (@jaclynjose)

"Mami-miss namin siya, hindi ko na siya mapapanood. We love her."

According to Trupoint Memorials, "Green bones after cremation are believed to be a symbol of good luck, and some religions or cultures even carry small fragments of these bones around with them to attract prosperity."

"It is also thought that green bones are only found in individuals who were good people during their lifetime and carried no nastiness in their hearts. The Chinese cultures believe that green bones after cremation are the final gift of the deceased to their family and are a welcome sign," it added. 

RELATED: Andi Eigenmann says mom Jaclyn Jose succumbed to heart attack  

vuukle comment

JACLYN JOSE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Coco Martin shares final moments with Jaclyn Jose

Coco Martin shares final moments with Jaclyn Jose

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Coco Martin revealed that there were signs and premonitions of Jaclyn Jose saying goodbye. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Cannes remembers Jaclyn Jose

Cannes remembers Jaclyn Jose

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
The Cannes International Film Festival paid homage to its 2016 Best Actress Jaclyn Jose, the first Filipino and Southeast...
Entertainment
fbtw
'My light': Gal Gadot gives birth to 4th child

'My light': Gal Gadot gives birth to 4th child

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot gave birth to her 4th child with husband Jaron Varsano.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Lolong,' 'First Yaya,' other Kapuso shows now available for streaming

'Lolong,' 'First Yaya,' other Kapuso shows now available for streaming

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
GMA-7 hit teleseryes “Lolong,” “Widows’ Web,” “First Yaya” and other Kapuso programs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Singapore says Taylor Swift gig grant not as high as speculated

Singapore says Taylor Swift gig grant not as high as speculated

By Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
Singapore said its grant to Taylor Swift for her concerts in the city was nowhere near as high as speculated, following media...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sarah Geronimo calls Mommy Divine her hero, wears Michael Cinco on Billboard red carpet

Sarah Geronimo calls Mommy Divine her hero, wears Michael Cinco on Billboard red carpet

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Pop singer Sarah Geronimo repped the Philippines well at the Billboard Women In Music ceremony in Los Angeles where she is...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dakota Johnson 'so open' to becoming a mom, adores Chris Martin's kids

Dakota Johnson 'so open' to becoming a mom, adores Chris Martin's kids

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Actress Dakota Johnson expressed her openness to becoming a mother in the future, a role she sort of takes on at the moment...
Entertainment
fbtw
An intimate portrait of Tessie Agana&rsquo;s life and times

An intimate portrait of Tessie Agana’s life and times

By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
“She started out when she was about six years old, and (she did) ‘Roberta,’ the big movie when she was eight...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pharrell Williams backs Miley Cyrus&rsquo; new song

Pharrell Williams backs Miley Cyrus’ new song

By Baby A. Gil | 17 hours ago
There is no stopping Miley Cyrus.
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipina women learning to 'feel sexy' through dance

Filipina women learning to 'feel sexy' through dance

By Pam Castro | 22 hours ago
Chairlesque is a combination of burlesque and chair dancing, which uses a chair as a centerpiece or prop in choreography...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with