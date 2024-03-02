^

Tom Rodriguez 'seeing someone' 2 years after divorcing Carla Abellana

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 2, 2024 | 3:16pm
Actor Tom Rodriguez
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Tom Rodriguez revealed he is back on the dating scene after two years since his marriage to Carla Abellana ended. 

Following their divorce in 2022, Tom went to the United States for a hiatus from the entertainment business, but the actor is making a comeback for Tanghalang Una Obra's "Ibarra: Isang Dulang Pangkonsierto."

In a recent interview with "24 Oras," Tom admitted to taking a break and focus on self-love while he was in the United States.

The actor gave more than a substantial answer when asked if he was ready to fall in love again.

"Yeah, I am now. In fact, I am seeing someone," Tom replied. "Once I was ready, it came at the right time. At that point, I thought it would never happen again."

Tom, however, added he would like to keep the person's identity a secret for the time being, "Magdadamot ako ata. Like what I said, I really want to keep it to myself. But like I said, I'll live my life like how it is. So, eventually siguro everyone would — what they see is what they get. But for now, it's my own now."

Last January, Carla said she was not intimidated knowing Tom was back in the Philippines and admitted it was only a matter of time before they would cross paths again.

"Hindi naman maiiwasan 'yan. I've thought about it many times, expected naman 'yan, nobody just knew when," Carla said then. "I think naman okay lang. Ready naman ako. Hindi naman ako 'yung type na ay ayoko or avoidance or what. It's inevitable 'ika nga."

Tom was also asked if he was ready to meet Carla again, "I don't think it matters to me much. We have our own paths and our own lives now. I wish her well."

Carla and Tom dated for seven years but separated after less than a year of marriage back in October 2021.

The divorce was finalized in the United States in June 2022 as Tom holds American citizenship, but it is technically not final as the Philippines has yet to officially recognize the divorce.

The actress previously mentioned the Philippine court has to recognize the "divorce decree" from the United States for it to be official.

"Ibarra: Isang Dulang Pangkonsierto" will open in June and tour in various parts of the Philippines. — with reports from Jan Milo Severo

