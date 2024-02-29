^

Entertainment

Tom Rodriguez back in showbiz, to headline 'Ibarra: Isang Dulang Pangkonsierto'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 29, 2024 | 12:05pm
Tom Rodriguez back in showbiz, to headline 'Ibarra: Isang Dulang Pangkonsierto'
Actor Tom Rodriguez
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez is now back to showbiz after two years of hiatus in the US because of his breakup with ex-wife Carla Abellana. 

“Two weeks lang dapat ako nandoon. Nawili rin ako. Long story short, I really had to take time to really recover and now, I do feel na buo na ako ulit,” Tom said in his interview with "24 Oras." 

“Nawili din ako na when I started taking on responsibilities for myself, maintaining the household, learning to cook, learning to do laundry, ‘yung washing machine tsaka dryer doon, mag-grocery, couponing, all that stuff. Na-enjoy ko,” he added. 

Tom is set to do Tanghalang Una Obra's “Ibarra: Isang Dulang Pangkonsierto.” 

He is no foreign to stage productions as he did “Aladdin” via Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group in 2012 and had a guest appearance as Teen Angel in 9 Works Theatrical's ”Grease” in 2013. He also starred with Kayla Rivera in an intimate play with Anton Juan, commissioned by Philippine Prudential Life Insurance Co. Inc., for its 50th anniversary in 2013. 

Last February 27, Tom, together with his manager Popoy Caritativo, signed the contract with Tanghalang Una Obra's artistic director Frannie Zamora and company manager Mary Anne Gomez in Quezon City.

"I'm glad they offered me this role. I've been yearning to go back into theater at napagbigyan uli," he said.

Zamora, also the director of the show, revealed their decision to have the Kapuso actor-singer as the new Ibarra in this concert edition, 

"He's one of the best actors we have in this industy. Si Tom kasi may experience na sa theater."

Previously, the musical production, which starred Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascaul, earned several awards at 36th Aliw Awards: Best Musical, Best Ensemble in a Musical, Myramae Meneses as Best Lead Actress in a Musical, Piolo Pascual as Best Lead ctor a Musical, Jon Joven Uy as Best Featured Actor in a Musical, Joed Balsamo as Best Musical Director and Best Composer, Frannie Zamora as Best Director in a Musical, and JD Tena as Best Child Actor in a Musical. 

“Ibarra: Isang Dulang Pangkonsierto” will open in June and will be toured in various parts of the country.

RELATED'Expected naman ‘yan': Carla Abella ready to cross paths with ex Tom Rodriguez

vuukle comment

TOM RODRIGUEZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Woman of my dreams': Mark Leviste surprises Kris Aquino

'Woman of my dreams': Mark Leviste surprises Kris Aquino

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Batangas Vice Gov. Mark Leviste compiled a video greeting from celebrities, family members and friends of Kris Aquino to celebrate...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sam Milby, Catriona Gray 'facing some challenges' &mdash; Cornerstone

Sam Milby, Catriona Gray 'facing some challenges' — Cornerstone

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Sam Milby and Catriona Gray's Cornerstone Entertainment talent agency set the record straight over the split rumors surrounding the...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Concerts, events this March 2024

LIST: Concerts, events this March 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
March will carry over the excitement from 2024's early concerts and productions to ensure the year's first quarter ends with...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Drip, drip!': Mariel Rodriguez pokes fun at controversial IV drip session in Senate

'Drip, drip!': Mariel Rodriguez pokes fun at controversial IV drip session in Senate

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Host-actress Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla touched on her controversial intravenous infusion or IV drip session last week...
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano debuts at Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024

Liza Soberano debuts at Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actress Liza Soberano mingled with A-list stars of Hollywood after attending her first Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tabernacle Choir wows with version of Yeng Constantino&rsquo;s &lsquo;Hawak Kamay&rsquo;
play

Tabernacle Choir wows with version of Yeng Constantino’s ‘Hawak Kamay’

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 21 hours ago
The “Hawak Kamay” performance was cleverly interwoven with a storytelling narration by Filipino youth, led by...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lea Salonga, Tabernacle Choir give surprise &lsquo;Bahay Kubo&rsquo; performance
play

Lea Salonga, Tabernacle Choir give surprise ‘Bahay Kubo’ performance

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 22 hours ago
The world-famous Tabernacle Choir staged the first night of its concert with guest Filipina artists Lea Salonga and Ysabelle...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Batang Krung Krung': Sandara Park says Coco Martin is her dream leading man

'Batang Krung Krung': Sandara Park says Coco Martin is her dream leading man

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
K-pop star Sandara Park revealed that action star Coco Martin is her dream leading man. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano's SAG 2024 outfit includes P5M necklace, earrings worn by Lady Gaga

Liza Soberano's SAG 2024 outfit includes P5M necklace, earrings worn by Lady Gaga

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Liza Soberano completed her SAG 2024 look with heels from Casadei, a satin oval clutch from Rodo, and jewelery...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lola Amour reflects on performing with Coldplay's Chris Martin

Lola Amour reflects on performing with Coldplay's Chris Martin

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The popularity of local rock band Lola Amour has substantially grown over the years, and a special performance with Coldplay's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with