Tom Rodriguez back in showbiz, to headline 'Ibarra: Isang Dulang Pangkonsierto'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez is now back to showbiz after two years of hiatus in the US because of his breakup with ex-wife Carla Abellana.

“Two weeks lang dapat ako nandoon. Nawili rin ako. Long story short, I really had to take time to really recover and now, I do feel na buo na ako ulit,” Tom said in his interview with "24 Oras."

“Nawili din ako na when I started taking on responsibilities for myself, maintaining the household, learning to cook, learning to do laundry, ‘yung washing machine tsaka dryer doon, mag-grocery, couponing, all that stuff. Na-enjoy ko,” he added.

Tom is set to do Tanghalang Una Obra's “Ibarra: Isang Dulang Pangkonsierto.”

He is no foreign to stage productions as he did “Aladdin” via Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group in 2012 and had a guest appearance as Teen Angel in 9 Works Theatrical's ”Grease” in 2013. He also starred with Kayla Rivera in an intimate play with Anton Juan, commissioned by Philippine Prudential Life Insurance Co. Inc., for its 50th anniversary in 2013.

Last February 27, Tom, together with his manager Popoy Caritativo, signed the contract with Tanghalang Una Obra's artistic director Frannie Zamora and company manager Mary Anne Gomez in Quezon City.

"I'm glad they offered me this role. I've been yearning to go back into theater at napagbigyan uli," he said.

Zamora, also the director of the show, revealed their decision to have the Kapuso actor-singer as the new Ibarra in this concert edition,

"He's one of the best actors we have in this industy. Si Tom kasi may experience na sa theater."

Previously, the musical production, which starred Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascaul, earned several awards at 36th Aliw Awards: Best Musical, Best Ensemble in a Musical, Myramae Meneses as Best Lead Actress in a Musical, Piolo Pascual as Best Lead ctor a Musical, Jon Joven Uy as Best Featured Actor in a Musical, Joed Balsamo as Best Musical Director and Best Composer, Frannie Zamora as Best Director in a Musical, and JD Tena as Best Child Actor in a Musical.

“Ibarra: Isang Dulang Pangkonsierto” will open in June and will be toured in various parts of the country.

