'Nakaka-flatter': Carla Abellana reacts to Kris Aquino's offer to set her up with a doctor

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 30, 2024 | 11:02am
Actress Carla Abellana.
Carla Abellana via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Carla Abellana reacted to Kris Aquino's offer to set her up with a doctor.

In a report by GMA News, Carla said she's flattered that Kris remembers her despite her sickness. 

“I find it amusing and at the same time nakaka-flatter kasi naiisip niya pa ako," Carla said. 

"May ganoong nirereto siya, may suggestion siyang gano'n. Okay naman. Nakakatuwa!” she added.

The "Kapuso Primetime Goddess" said Kris' offer is a compliment to her. 

“In a way compliment pa nga ‘yon. Parang magandang gesture coming from her na meron siyang naiisip para sa akin,” Carla said. 

She, however, said that she isn't considering to be in a relationship now. 

“Medyo mahirap iyon kasi all the way sa US. Medyo natatakot pa po ako," she said. 

“Not that I don’t want to take her offer or not that I don’t trust her, pero sa ngayon parang tatawanan ko na lang muna. Hindi ko muna i-eexplore 'yun,” she added. 

Kris is trying to play cupid for Carla despite her health condition recently.

In Kris' recent health update on Instagram, Carla commented her prayers for the TV host. 

“Prayers for you Ms. Kris,” Carla said. 

“If you’re already in the process of getting annulled, we have a doctor friend based in OC who might be a great match," Kris replied. 

