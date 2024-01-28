^

Entertainment

After almost 2 years, Tom Rodriguez is back

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 28, 2024 | 4:23pm
After almost 2 years, Tom Rodriguez is back
Talent manager Popoy Caritativo and actor Tom Rodriguez as seen on the former's Instagram post on January 27, 2024
Popoy Caritativo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Talent manager Popoy Caritativo's Instagram post on Saturday caused a stir online as it featured him with actor Tom Rodriguez. 

"Hello, Tom," the talent manager's short caption read. 

No further details were given, except for the photo location, which is set in Mandaluyong. 

Earlier screenshots of Caritativo's posts revealed several celebrities and fans leaving positive messages for the actor, who left showbiz in March 2022 after his separation from his ex-wife, actress Carla Abellana. 

Carla and Tom got married in an intimate ceremony in Batangas in October 2021, after being in a relationship for seven years. 

They shocked showbiz fans and pundits in January 2022 after news of them separating broke out. 

RELATED: Carla Abellana regrets marrying Tom Rodriquez, would never get back with him again

vuukle comment

CARLA ABELLANA

TOM RODRIGUEZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Medical bills are getting higher': Kris Aquino says Bimby to return to Philippines to work

'Medical bills are getting higher': Kris Aquino says Bimby to return to Philippines to work

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino revealed that her son Bimby will go back to the Philippines soon to work, so he could help...
Entertainment
fbtw
Daniel Padilla's high-end store to close down &mdash; Ogie Diaz

Daniel Padilla's high-end store to close down — Ogie Diaz

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz revealed that a source told him that Daniel Padilla's high-end store will allegedly close...
Entertainment
fbtw
Muhlach family gets own TV5 sitcom

Muhlach family gets own TV5 sitcom

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Aga Muhlach and wife Charlene Gonzalez beamed with pride and happiness as they revealed that their twins, Atasha and Andres,...
Entertainment
fbtw
DOJ, BI: No hold departure order vs Heart Evangelista&rsquo;s ex-glam team

DOJ, BI: No hold departure order vs Heart Evangelista’s ex-glam team

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The Department of Justice and Bureau of Immigration clarified that no hold departure order (HDO) was issued against...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista's ex-glam team shocked at alleged hold departure order

Heart Evangelista's ex-glam team shocked at alleged hold departure order

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Heart Evangelista's former glam team failed to leave the country because of an alleged hold departure order.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Ang Bayani at Ang Kanyang Sandok&rsquo;: A docu that inspires love for country

‘Ang Bayani at Ang Kanyang Sandok’: A docu that inspires love for country

By Boy Abunda | 17 hours ago
Learning history can be fun and exciting. It does not have to be drab even if it involves memorization of important names,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Billie Eilish looking at second Oscar

Billie Eilish looking at second Oscar

By Baby A. Gil | 17 hours ago
In a span of five years, Billie Eilish has become one of the most awarded artists of this new generation. She is now only...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mamamoo's Hwasa, Maroon 5's PJ Morton complete Wanderland 2024 line-up

Mamamoo's Hwasa, Maroon 5's PJ Morton complete Wanderland 2024 line-up

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton and Hwasa from Korean girl group Mamamoo complete the line-up of this year's Wanderland...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dingdong Dantes-Marian Rivera starrer 'Rewind' now 'highest-grossing Filipino film of all time'

Dingdong Dantes-Marian Rivera starrer 'Rewind' now 'highest-grossing Filipino film of all time'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
"Rewind" has reportedly earned P889 million globally as of January 26. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with