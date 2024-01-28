After almost 2 years, Tom Rodriguez is back

Talent manager Popoy Caritativo and actor Tom Rodriguez as seen on the former's Instagram post on January 27, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Talent manager Popoy Caritativo's Instagram post on Saturday caused a stir online as it featured him with actor Tom Rodriguez.

"Hello, Tom," the talent manager's short caption read.

No further details were given, except for the photo location, which is set in Mandaluyong.

Earlier screenshots of Caritativo's posts revealed several celebrities and fans leaving positive messages for the actor, who left showbiz in March 2022 after his separation from his ex-wife, actress Carla Abellana.

Carla and Tom got married in an intimate ceremony in Batangas in October 2021, after being in a relationship for seven years.

They shocked showbiz fans and pundits in January 2022 after news of them separating broke out.

RELATED: Carla Abellana regrets marrying Tom Rodriquez, would never get back with him again