'Expected naman ‘yan': Carla Abella ready to cross paths with ex Tom Rodriguez

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 31, 2024 | 5:43pm
Tom Rodriguez and Carla Abellana at their wedding
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Carla Abellana doesn't mind if she crosses path with ex-husband Tom Rodriguez.

In a report by GMA News, Carla said she did not feel intimidated when she learned that Tom is now back in the country.

“I didn’t even know, ngayon ko lang nalaman. I don’t feel intimidated, scared, nervous. Wala namang ganoon,” Carla said.

“Of course artista siya, may obligation siya. He’s a Kapuso, dadating naman talaga 'yung day na babalik siya sa trabaho," she added.

Carla said that they are living in a showbiz world so she's ready to have an encounter with Tom.

“Hindi naman maiiwasan ‘yan. I’ve thought about it many times, expected naman ‘yan, nobody just knew when,” she said. 

“I think naman okay lang. Ready naman ako. Hindi naman ako 'yung type na ay ayoko or avoidance or what. It's inevitable ika nga,” she added. 

Carla signed a new contract with GMA Network to remain a Kapuso last Monday. 

“This is a very special day for me. Nakakataba ng puso. Ako ang dapat magpasalamat sa trust ninyong lahat and I will take good care of it," she said. 

“I will continue to grow and do my best sa pagiging artista at Kapuso. Ito na ‘yung araw na pinagdasal at hinintay ko. Aalagaan kong mabuti ang opportunity at bagong chapter na ito."

RELATED: Carla Abellana regrets marrying Tom Rodriquez, would never get back to him again

