Next Attraction: Movies, series showing in February 2024

Clockwise: "Dune: Part Two," "Avatar: The Last Airbender," "Lisa Frankenstein," and "Poor Things"

MANILA, Philippines — Love is in the air, and also on the screen.

January felt like a whole year and took forever to finish, and while February may be short, it still promises to be nothing short of exciting.

From typical and not-so-typical romantic escapades to much-awaited releases, this month will have everyone clinging to the edges of their seats or beds.

Here is a list of movies and series premiering this month in local theaters and on streaming:

Cinemas

"Ikaw Pa Rin Ang Pipiliin Ko" (Feb. 7)

Directed by Denise O’Hara

Starring Aga Muhlach and Julia Barretto

Synopsis: A young lady with a passion for music sees her life take a different route open meeting the new conductor of her choir.

"Lisa Frankenstein" (Feb. 7)

Directed by Zelda Williams

Starring Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano, and Carla Gugino

Synopsis: A teenager reanimated the Victorian corpse she's taken a liking to, and begins to conquer the scariest thing for a person her age — high school.

"Mean Girls" (Feb. 7)

Directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr.

Starring Angourie Rice, Renee Rapp, Auli?i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Tim Meadows, and Tina Fey

Synopsis: The film adaptation of the musical based on 2004's "Mean Girls" where a teenage girl must navigate the social hieararchies of high school life.

"Tokyo Revengers 2 Part 2: Bloody Halloween - Decisive Battle" (Feb. 7)

Directed by Tsutomu Hanabusa

Starring Keita Arai, Kento Imamura, Takumi Kitamura, Nijirô Murakami, Kento Nagayama, and Ryô Yoshizawa

Synopsis: Still on a mission in the past to save his beloved from getting killed in the present, a man must figure out what happened during the deadly "Bloody Halloween" brawl for a chance at a future with her as he closes in on uncovering the secret of the mysterious Valhalla gang.

"Madame Web" (Feb. 14)

Directed by S.J. Clarkson

Starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Tahar Rahim, and Adam Scott

Synopsis: A paramedic becomes a clairvoyant that allows her to see future events within the "spider world," and must confront her past while trying to survive with three young women who are being hunted by a deadly adversary.

"Poor Things" (Feb. 14)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, and Ramy Youssef

Synopsis: A young woman is brought back to life by a scientist and she goes on a journey of self-discovery and sexual liberation.

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To The Hashira Training" (Feb. 21)

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki

Voice cast of Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito, Hiro Shimono, Kengo Kawanishi, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Synopsis: Tanjiro resumes his training to become a high-ranked demon slayer, while the demon Muzan continues his search for Tanjiro’s sister Nezuko and the demon slayer commander Ubuyashiki.

"The Holdovers" (Feb. 27)

Directed by Alexander Payne

Starring Paul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Synopsis: A grumpy history teacher for a preparatory school is forced to remain on campus as a chaperone for students staying for Christmas break.

"Dune: Part Two" (Feb. 28)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken

Synopsis: The continuation of the adaptation of Frank Herbert's iconic novel where the exiled Duke of House Atreides unites with the Fremen of Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen.

Netflix

"One Day" (Feb. 8)

Directed by Molly Manners

Starring Leo Woodall, Ambika Mod, Eleanor Tomlinson, Essie Davis, and Tim McInnerny

Synopsis: A series adaptation of David Nicholls' novel and the 2011 movie starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess about the lives of two characters on a single day for 20 years.

"A Killer Paradox" (Feb. 9)

Directed by Lee Chang-hee

Starring Choi Woo-shik, Son Suk-ku, Lee Hee-joon, Kim Yo-han, Hyun Bong-sik, and Nam Jin-bok

Synopsis: After an accidental murder, a college student realizes he has the ability to identify evil people and takes justice into his own hands.

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" (Feb. 22)

Developed by Albert Kim

Starring Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Elizabeth Yu, and Daniel Dae Kim

Synopsis: The live-action adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon series about the lost single individual who can master the elements and restore peace following the attacks of the Fire Nation.

