^

Entertainment

Next Attraction: Movies, series showing in February 2024

Kristofer Purnell, Raphael Bello - Philstar.com
January 31, 2024 | 5:29pm
Next Attraction: Movies, series showing in February 2024
Clockwise: "Dune: Part Two," "Avatar: The Last Airbender," "Lisa Frankenstein," and "Poor Things"
Warner Bros., Netflix, Universal, Searchlight

MANILA, Philippines — Love is in the air, and also on the screen.

January felt like a whole year and took forever to finish, and while February may be short, it still promises to be nothing short of exciting.

From typical and not-so-typical romantic escapades to much-awaited releases, this month will have everyone clinging to the edges of their seats or beds.

Here is a list of movies and series premiering this month in local theaters and on streaming:

Cinemas

"Ikaw Pa Rin Ang Pipiliin Ko" (Feb. 7)
Directed by Denise O’Hara
Starring Aga Muhlach and Julia Barretto

Synopsis: A young lady with a passion for music sees her life take a different route open meeting the new conductor of her choir.

"Lisa Frankenstein" (Feb. 7)
Directed by Zelda Williams
Starring Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano, and Carla Gugino

Synopsis: A teenager reanimated the Victorian corpse she's taken a liking to, and begins to conquer the scariest thing for a person her age — high school.

"Mean Girls" (Feb. 7)
Directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr.
Starring Angourie Rice, Renee Rapp, Auli?i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Tim Meadows, and Tina Fey

Synopsis: The film adaptation of the musical based on 2004's "Mean Girls" where a teenage girl must navigate the social hieararchies of high school life.

"Tokyo Revengers 2 Part 2: Bloody Halloween - Decisive Battle" (Feb. 7)
Directed by Tsutomu Hanabusa
Starring Keita Arai, Kento Imamura, Takumi Kitamura, Nijirô Murakami, Kento Nagayama, and Ryô Yoshizawa

Synopsis: Still on a mission in the past to save his beloved from getting killed in the present, a man must figure out what happened during the deadly "Bloody Halloween" brawl for a chance at a future with her as he closes in on uncovering the secret of the mysterious Valhalla gang.

"Madame Web" (Feb. 14)
Directed by S.J. Clarkson
Starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Tahar Rahim, and Adam Scott

Synopsis: A paramedic becomes a clairvoyant that allows her to see future events within the "spider world," and must confront her past while trying to survive with three young women who are being hunted by a deadly adversary.

"Poor Things" (Feb. 14)
Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos
Starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, and Ramy Youssef

Synopsis: A young woman is brought back to life by a scientist and she goes on a journey of self-discovery and sexual liberation.

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To The Hashira Training" (Feb. 21)
Directed by Haruo Sotozaki
Voice cast of Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito, Hiro Shimono, Kengo Kawanishi, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Synopsis: Tanjiro resumes his training to become a high-ranked demon slayer, while the demon Muzan continues his search for Tanjiro’s sister Nezuko and the demon slayer commander Ubuyashiki.

"The Holdovers" (Feb. 27)
Directed by Alexander Payne
Starring Paul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Synopsis: A grumpy history teacher for a preparatory school is forced to remain on campus as a chaperone for students staying for Christmas break.

"Dune: Part Two" (Feb. 28)
Directed by Denis Villeneuve
Starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken

Synopsis: The continuation of the adaptation of Frank Herbert's iconic novel where the exiled Duke of House Atreides unites with the Fremen of Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen.

Netflix

"One Day" (Feb. 8)
Directed by Molly Manners
Starring Leo Woodall, Ambika Mod, Eleanor Tomlinson, Essie Davis, and Tim McInnerny

Synopsis: A series adaptation of David Nicholls' novel and the 2011 movie starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess about the lives of two characters on a single day for 20 years.

"A Killer Paradox" (Feb. 9)
Directed by Lee Chang-hee
Starring Choi Woo-shik, Son Suk-ku, Lee Hee-joon, Kim Yo-han, Hyun Bong-sik, and Nam Jin-bok

Synopsis: After an accidental murder, a college student realizes he has the ability to identify evil people and takes justice into his own hands.

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" (Feb. 22)
Developed by Albert Kim
Starring Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Elizabeth Yu, and Daniel Dae Kim

Synopsis: The live-action adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon series about the lost single individual who can master the elements and restore peace following the attacks of the Fire Nation.

RELATED: LIST: Philippine concerts in 2024

vuukle comment

CINEMAS

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

KDRAMA

NETFLIX
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Christine Jacob, Paolo Abrera sign off as CNN Philippines shuts down

Christine Jacob, Paolo Abrera sign off as CNN Philippines shuts down

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
CNN Philippines' "New Day" hosts Ria Tanjuatco-Trillo, Jamie Herrell, Paolo Abrera and Christine Jacob-Sandejas bid farewell...
Entertainment
fbtw
News anchors console Pinky Webb, Pia Hontiveros as CNN Philippines announces closure

News anchors console Pinky Webb, Pia Hontiveros as CNN Philippines announces closure

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
News anchor Pinky Webb paid tribute to her partner Pia Hontiveros after Nine Media Corp. (NMC) yesterday announced that television...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Sobrang nakaka-miss': Billy Crawford returns to 'It's Showtime' for Vhong Navarro's birthday

'Sobrang nakaka-miss': Billy Crawford returns to 'It's Showtime' for Vhong Navarro's birthday

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
TV host Billy Crawford returned to "It's Showtime" yesterday to celebrate Vhong Navarro's birthday. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Walang Angelu': Claudine Barretto cancels out Angelu de Leon in project with Judy Ann Santos, Gladys Reyes

'Walang Angelu': Claudine Barretto cancels out Angelu de Leon in project with Judy Ann Santos, Gladys Reyes

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Claudine Barretto revealed her tiff with now Pasig City councilor Angelu de Leon. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hello, Love, Goodbye' stars Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards win big at 6th Gawad Lasallianeta

'Hello, Love, Goodbye' stars Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards win big at 6th Gawad Lasallianeta

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo and Kapuso actor Alden Richards are big winners at the recently concluded Gawad Lasallianeta...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sofia Vergara on &lsquo;Griselda&rsquo; takeaway: How easy it is for power to corrupt people

Sofia Vergara on ‘Griselda’ takeaway: How easy it is for power to corrupt people

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
“The only man I was ever afraid of was a woman named Griselda Blanco.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Meet Kiara Dario, the newest Gigi Van Tranh of &lsquo;Miss Saigon&rsquo;

Meet Kiara Dario, the newest Gigi Van Tranh of ‘Miss Saigon’

By Carlo Orosa | 17 hours ago
Kiara Dario is stepping into the role of Gigi Van Tranh for the upcoming Manila run of “Miss Saigon” at The Theatre...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista back to working with Albert Kurniawan after glam team rift; gets emotional

Heart Evangelista back to working with Albert Kurniawan after glam team rift; gets emotional

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Socialite-artist Heart Evangelista showed a vulnerable part of herself in a new video where she touched upon unnamed people...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bacolod's Granada MassKara dancers parading in Hong Kong for Chinese New Year

Bacolod's Granada MassKara dancers parading in Hong Kong for Chinese New Year

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The Hong Kong Tourism Board invited the Barangay Granada MassKara Dancers of Bacolod to take part in a series...
Entertainment
fbtw
Choi Woo-shik, Son Suk-ku star in crime thriller series 'A Killer Paradox'

Choi Woo-shik, Son Suk-ku star in crime thriller series 'A Killer Paradox'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Netflix released the main trailer of its upcoming show "A Killer Paradox" starring Choi Woo-shik and Son Suk-ku.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with