'Time to shut up': Boy Abunda on Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque's statement about confirming breakup without consent

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 13, 2024 | 3:37pm
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso host Boy Abunda refused to comment on ex-couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque's statement about their breakup. 

Boy first confirmed that the couple have broken up until Bea and Dominic released a statement on Instagram last Sunday. 

In their statement, Bea and Dominic expressed disappointment in other people for reporting the news without their consent.

In a report by GMA News, Boy was asked about the issue at the sidelines of his contract renewal with GMA. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“There’s a time to speak and a time to shut up," Boy said. 

"Right at this moment, I’m choosing to shut up — but not for long," he added. 

Bea and Dominic confirmed that they have "mutually decided to amicably end" their engagement in their Instagram posts last Sunday. 

The former couple posted one of their photos together in one of their past travels that came with a quote post that included their statement. 

Published as is, they wrote: "After much thought, consideration, and care, we have mutually decided to amicably end our engagement. It was not an easy decision. We wanted to have more time to carefully deliberate and pray about it, but there have been many speculations, questions, and insults." 

"Unfortunately, some even confirmed our break-up without our consent, and some created ridiculous stories that had no basis and were utterly false so we felt the need to share this announcement with great sadness, for our peace of mind and our families."

