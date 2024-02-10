^

Catriona Gray, Sam Milby still together — Erickson Raymundo

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 10, 2024 | 11:02am
Catriona Gray, Sam Milby still together — Erickson Raymundo
Celebrity couple Sam Milby and Catriona Gray at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — The manager of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and actor Sam Milby debunked circulating rumors that the celebrity couple is no longer together.

Talent manager Ogie Diaz brought up the issue in a recent video on his Showbiz Update YouTube channel uploaded last February 6.

Ogie noted that numerous individuals noticed that Catriona was not wearing the engagement ring she received from Sam in recent photos.

This worried some fans as fellow celebrity Bea Alonzo similarly did not sport her engagement ring from Dominic Roque in the days building up to their  alleged split, which was confirmed by TV host Boy Abunda.

As a result, Ogie reached out to Cornerstone Entertainment president Erickson Raymundo and asked if Catriona and Sam still plan to get married.

Apparently, someone already asked Erickson the same question so he reiterated he was not aware of an event where Catriona was not wearing her engagement ring.

According to Erickson, he did not ask the couple if things were going well because they had recently gone out with fellow celebrity couple, John Prats and Isabel Oli, and are even planning to go out again.

"Nakakaloka talaga, 'di ba? Bawal bang makalimutan suotin ang engagement ring? Or masyado bang mapanuri at mapag-research ang mga netizens?" Ogie observed. "Hindi totoo na hindi tuloy ang kasal ni Sam and Catriona. Tuloy na tuloy."

It was Ogie who first publicly circulated that Bea and Dominic had split up, which was then confirmed days later by television host Boy Abunda.

Catriona and Sam went public with their relationship in May 2020, becoming engaged three years later with the wedding planned sometime this year.

RELATED: 'We're gonna be married for the rest of our lives': Catriona Gray, Sam Milby enjoy wedding planning

