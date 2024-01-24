Catriona Gray marks 5th year as NCCA Ambassador; Arts Month 2024 activities released

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is marking this 2024 her fifth year as an Arts Ambassador for the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

This as the NCCA prepares to commemorate the 2024 edition of its primary program for National Arts Month (NAM) this February.

At a press conference held in Metropolitan Theater last January 23, Gray renewed her message about National Arts Month as more than just a love letter to the Philippines.

"Let us extend that hand of invitation as we celebrate the arts this year," said Catriona, acknowledging that there remains discouragement and lack of security when it comes to pursuing the arts.

The beauty queen, however, stated the Philippines has come a long way in terms of exploring individual crafts, allowing one's talent to shine further.

"The arts are essential, the arts are a way of communicating," Catriona added. "It's a vessel that is not contained to the pages of a book, allowing us to share our history and culture in ways that connect across languages."

Catriona ended by reiterating she has longed appreciated the arts, an aspect she shares with many Filipinos because of how deeply personal it can be.

WATCH: Miss Universe 2018 and NCCA Arts Ambassador Catriona Gray (@catrionaelisa) gives her message for the upcoming National Arts Month 2024 celebrations this February. @PhilstarShowbiz @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/6LEIhHCe1k — Kristofer Purnell (@kjpurneII) January 23, 2024

The theme of NAM 2024, which this year marks its 33rd anniversary since the issuance of Presidential Proclamation No. 683, is bannering "Bayang Malikhain" along the long-running tagline "Ani ng Sining."

NCCA Chairman Victorino Manalo said the theme was meant to emphasize the role of communities, "Hindi makakagawa ng sining ang isang artista kung hindi dahil sa pag-aruga ng kanyang komunidad."

Broken down, the "Bayang Malikhain" find its roots in collective human imagination, seeing a Filipino society placing importance on innovation and artistic expression in composing its identity and progress.

Among the goals of NAM 2024 are channelling the creative energies of artists toward nation-building, synergizing the arts into live of diverse populations and communities, and stimulating discourse, awareness and appreciation of various disciplines.

Highlighting NAM 2024 is the composition of a new theme song sung by celebrity couple Karylle and Yael Yuzon. The song, sharing the theme as its title, was penned by Niles Jordan Breis with music by Joem Balsamo.

The opening of NAM 2024 will be on February 23 in Rizal High School in Pasig City, with events that will carry on into March.

Flagship projects of national committees include Saan Ka Lulugar (Architecture and Allied Arts), Cinema Rehiyon (Cinema), Sayaw Pinoy (Dance), TANGHAL Theater Festival (Dramatic Arts), SURAT-TANGHAL (Literary Arts), Musikapuluan (Music), and Bagong Biswal (Visual Arts).

The Ani ng Dangal Awards on February 29 will serve as the culminating event of the NAM proper, where 25 award recipients across nine categories have been endorsed to be recognized in Malacañang Palace.

