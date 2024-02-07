'Para sa'tin ‘to': Vilma Santos dedicates MIFF Best Actress award to Christopher de Leon

'When I Met You in Tokyo' via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — “Star for All Seasons” Vilma Santos dedicated her Manila International Film Festival (MIFF) 2024 Best Actress award to her “When I Met You in Tokyo” co-star Christopher de Leon.

In her Instagram account, Vilma shared a video expressing her gratitude to the MIFF.

“Maraming, maraming salamat po sa karangalang ibinigay po ninyo sa akin bilang Best Actress sa pelikulang ‘When I Met You in Tokyo.’ Sa inyo pong lahat, maraming, maraming salamat po,” Vilma said.

“Of course, to my associate director, Mr. Christopher De Leon, maraming, maraming salamat. Bru, para sa atin ‘to. Andito si bruha. Yet, thank you, thank you very much,” she said, referring to the Bruha and Bruho terms of endearment of their characters in the film.

Vilma also extended her gratitude to the audience and supporters of the film in America.

“And I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all our kababayans sa LA. Sa mga nanood po ng ‘When I Met You in Tokyo,’ I learned na sold out po lahat ng tickets at nagustuhan po ninyo ang aming pelikula,” she said.

“Again, mula sa puso, sa inyong mga kababayan ko sa Los Angeles, maraming, maraming salamat po. Sa lahat po ng mga bumati, sa mga Vilmanians, to all my Vilmates, to all my friends, maraming, maraming salamat po sa pagbati. Mabuhay ang pelikulang Pilipino. Love you. Salamat,” she added.

The MIFF, which ran from January 29 to February 2, aimed to showcase Filipino films on the global stage. “When I Met You in Tokyo" is set to have international screenings on February 11 in The Space Moderno Cinema in Rome, Italy, and on February 18 in Citylife Anteo, Milan, Italy.

In the US, the film will still be available for viewing in CARCO Theater in Renton (February 17) and Bremerton HS Performing Arts (February 18) in Washington, DC.

RELATED: Vilma Santos approves Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre for 'T-Bird at Ako' remake