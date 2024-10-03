^

Vilma Santos, Luis Manzano team up for Batangas governor race

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 3, 2024 | 1:41pm
Vilma Santos, Luis Manzano, and Ryan Recto with their certificates of candidacy.
Luis Manzano via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actress Vilma Santos-Recto and her son Luis Manzano are teaming up for the gubernatorial race in Batangas for the 2025 midterm elections.

Vilma and her host-actor son Luis filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) for governor and vice-governor of Batangas, respectively, at the Commission on Elections' office in the Batangas Provincial Capitol.

Ryan Recto, Vilma's son with fellow politician Ralph Recto, also filed his COC to be the Representative of Batangas' 6th district.

Ralph and Luis' wife, Jessy Mendiola, also an actress, accompanied the family in their COC filing.

On their ticket is Mikee Morada, husband of online personality Alex Gonzaga. Morada is running for vice-mayor of Lipa.

This marks Vilma's return to politics. She was previously the mayor of Lipa from 1998 to 2007. She served as Batangas governor until 2016 and as Representative of the province's 6th district until 2022, where she served as the Deputy Speaker during her second term in Congress. 

It will be Luis' first foray into politics. Apart from his mother, his father, host-actor Edu Manzano, previously served as Makati vice-mayor. Manzano, however, failed bids for vice-president, senator, and San Juan Representative.

Vilma and Luis are among the most notable celebrities yet to join this election cycle, with fellows actors like Tito Sotto, Enzo Pineda, and Emilio Garcia all running for public posts. 

Celebrities seeking reelection include Senator Lito Lapid, Quezon City 1st District Representative Arjo Atayde, Leyte 4th District Representative Richard Gomez, Ormoc Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez, and Cavite 1st District Representative Jolo Revilla.

