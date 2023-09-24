Atasha Muhlach joins 'EAT' Dabarkads

Atasha Muhlach (fourth from right) is the newest "Dabarkad" of noontime show "EAT."

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity daughter Atasha Muhlach is the newest addition to the Dabarkads of "E.A.T."

The daughter of Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez was introduced as the newest "Dabarkad" on the September 23 episode of the show.

“Gusto ko lang sabihin [na] magandang tanghali sa inyong lahat! Maraming-maraming salamat po. Sobrang masaya po ako to be here sa E.A.T. kasama ng legit Dabarkads!” Muhlach told the audience and hosts led by the trio of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon after she finished her introductory production number.

“Maraming salamat po sa warm welcome and I’m really excited to be part of such a beautiful and kind-hearted family,” she added.

She is introduced as Tash, the youngest member of the artificial intelligence (AI) family that is featured on the show. They are voiced by some of the hosts.

When asked for her message for her "family," Atasha said, "Marami akong gustong sabihin sa mga magulang ko pero maraming-maraming salamat sa lahat ng suportahan at love mula bata pa ako at mahal na mahal ko kayo. Thank you."

On her first day, she already exchanged banter with Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola who were out on the streets during the "Sugod Bahay Mga Kapatid" segment of the show.

Atasha graduated with honors from her business degree at Nottingham Trent University in the United Kingdom. She pursued her interest in showbiz after signing with Viva Artists Agency last July.

