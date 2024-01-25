^

Miguel Tanfelix joins 'Running Man Philippines' season 2

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 25, 2024 | 8:44am
Miguel Tanfelix joins 'Running Man Philippines' season 2
The cast of the second season of 'Running Man Philippines' in South Korea
MANILA, Philippines — After days of teasing, Miguel Tanfelix is revealed to be the newest cast member of the second season of "Running Man Philippines." 

The actor said he is thankful to be given the chance to experience the show, which is known for throwing challenges to its cast since it is patterned after the South Korean show with the same title. 

"Very thankful ako sa 'Running Man' dahil pinayagan nila ako na ma-experience ito," said the actor in an episode of "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda." 

Miguel joins the cast of the first season, which includes Glaiza de Castro, Buboy Villar, Lexi Gonzales, Kokoy de Santos, Angel Guardian and Mikael Daez. 

Ruru Madrid, one of the cast members of the first season, is still part of the upcoming second season. He was unable to join the cast who recently flew to South Korea for filming because he was taping his nightly show "Black Rider." 

RELATED: Philippine version of 'Running Man' set to air on GMA Network

