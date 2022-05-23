Philippine version of 'Running Man' set to air on GMA Network

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine version of hit Korean reality game show "Running Man" is finally coming to GMA Network.

Two years after it was first announced, the video teaser of the Filipino "Running Man" is finally unveiled by the Kapuso network on Instagram.

The network wrote in the caption of its post, "GMA sets another milestone as the most awaited and biggest reality game show in South Korea is set to premiere on Philippine TV this year 2022!"

"Running Man" debuted in 2010 in South Korea. The show currently stars Yoo Jae-Suk, Jee Seok-Jin, Kim Jong-Kook, Haha, Song Ji-Hyo, Jeon So-min and Yang Se-Chan.

In February 2020, GMA signed a contract with South Korean broadcaster SBS for a co-production of the Philippine adaptation of the said show.

The show is poised to feature Filipino artists and celebreties enjoying the dynamics of the popular game show.

