Spartace, 'Running Man' cast delight in first Manila fan meet

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 2, 2023 | 10:22am
Spartace, 'Running Man' cast delight in first Manila fan meet
Song Ji-hyo took selfies with the PH Runners (left). The cast with host Kring Kim (right).
MANILA, Philippines — The first Manila fan meet of the beloved cast of "Running Man" threw all the laughs and antics on April Fools' Day. 

It was an apt day for all the laughter at the Mall of Asia Arena last night with many memorable moments for many PH Runners to remember the cast and their favorites. 

The cast sang "Loveable," with singer and fellow member Kim Jong Kook. 

Ji Suk-jin made fans go agog by singing "Ikaw." 

Of course, they interacted with their fans. Some fans even said that Ji-hyo went to the crowd to have pictures with them. 

The show's favorite ladies, Jeon So-min and and Song Ji-hyo, danced to IVE's "Love Dive." 

Another couple of the show, Spartace, did not disapppoint their fans as Ji-hyo and Jong-kook had their moments. 

Even host Kring Kim had the nicest words to say about the "Running Man" gang. 

Concert promoter and organizer Happee Sy-Go, COO of Pulp, posted about the latest Korean fan meet. 

"Running Man" is a comedy variety show that features its cast competing in action-packed missions in many different places. It premiered in July 2010. 

RELATED: No joke: 'Running Man' finally sets Manila fan meeting date

 


 

