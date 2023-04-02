Spartace, 'Running Man' cast delight in first Manila fan meet

Song Ji-hyo took selfies with the PH Runners (left). The cast with host Kring Kim (right).

MANILA, Philippines — The first Manila fan meet of the beloved cast of "Running Man" threw all the laughs and antics on April Fools' Day.

It was an apt day for all the laughter at the Mall of Asia Arena last night with many memorable moments for many PH Runners to remember the cast and their favorites.

The cast sang "Loveable," with singer and fellow member Kim Jong Kook.

only ogs know how much the song lovable means to filo runners.



that's the intro of the iSUBS version of running man where we all went to watch old rm episodes.



the members singing this live? iconic AND nostalgic af.#RUNNINGMANinManilapic.twitter.com/zdA2niAVrb — m. (@mongjisaur) April 1, 2023

Ji Suk-jin made fans go agog by singing "Ikaw."

I really really appreciate Ji Sukjin for this! He really memorized and fluently sang a tagalog song ???????? My heart is so happy! He definitely put a lot of effort into this ????????#RunningManinManila pic.twitter.com/nM8AscN7Rh — Mikay ???? (@runningnamzy) April 1, 2023

Of course, they interacted with their fans. Some fans even said that Ji-hyo went to the crowd to have pictures with them.

The show's favorite ladies, Jeon So-min and and Song Ji-hyo, danced to IVE's "Love Dive."

Another couple of the show, Spartace, did not disapppoint their fans as Ji-hyo and Jong-kook had their moments.

Clear version of spartace almost kiss + Ryan Bang's singing a wedding march???? ft. Haha, Sechan and Jaesuk being the biggest shippers at the back????#RUNNINGMANinMANILA #SPARTACE pic.twitter.com/XxRjHInX5D — spartace is coming to Manila???? (@phlovespartace) April 1, 2023

Ryan: Here in the Philippines Jihyo and Jongkook's popularity is no joke@KringKim : Asan ang mga spartace labas



Thank you so much to these two for speaking in behalf of us????#RUNNINGMANinMANILA pic.twitter.com/qyPd5sR3fU — spartace is coming to Manila???? (@phlovespartace) April 2, 2023

Even host Kring Kim had the nicest words to say about the "Running Man" gang.

what a show! indeed a dream come true for sooo many of us ???? thank you, running man fam for being so amazing, generous, friendly, & accommodating ???????? they’re some of the nicest & best korean celebs i’ve had the privilege to work w/ ???? i’ll never forget this day #RUNNINGMANinMANILA pic.twitter.com/pc182LmGgH — Kring Kim ????????? (@KringKim) April 1, 2023

Concert promoter and organizer Happee Sy-Go, COO of Pulp, posted about the latest Korean fan meet.

Thank you Runners. Keep the happiness alive. You guys entered @MOAArena with no expectation, no idea what the program will be.. just armed with happiness & faith.. we are all grateful for the trust, support & love. Thank you once again. ????????????????‍?? #RUNNINGMANinMANILA pic.twitter.com/JJ1E8bLV5H — ???? HAPPEE ????‍?? (@happeehour) April 1, 2023

"Running Man" is a comedy variety show that features its cast competing in action-packed missions in many different places. It premiered in July 2010.

