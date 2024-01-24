^

Entertainment

WATCH: Ex-PBB housemate Fumiya rocks Sinulog 2024

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 24, 2024 | 9:08am

MANILA, Philippines — Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Fumiya performed at the recent Sinulog sa Sugbo 2024 in Cebu City. 

The Japanese singer also shared his Sinulog experience in his Instagram account. 

"Sinulog Festival Day 2," he captioned the post. 

"I’m so happy to come back here in Cebu!!! I love your energy," he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fumiya (@fumiya.japan)

Fumiya rose to fame in the country after becoming one of the housemates in "Pinoy Big Brother: Otso."

He ended his journey at the reality TV show as the 5th placer. Yamyam Gucong won the show, followed by Kiara Takahashi, Lou Yanong and Andre Brouillete. 

He has now his own YouTube channel called FumiShun Base, which he shares with his younger brorher Shunya. 

Apart from Fumiya, among the stars spotted at Sinulog sa Sugbo 2024 were Derek Ramsay, the Paras boys and Joshua Garcia, who rode in floats of the brands they are endorsing. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by EC Toledo

RELATEDSinulog 2024 highlights: Guinness World Record holder’s performance

vuukle comment

SINULOG

SINULOG FESTIVAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Lapse of judgment': Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis address viral endorsement convo

'Lapse of judgment': Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis address viral endorsement convo

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
"It's Showtime" co-hosts Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis addressed the viral exchange they had on their noontime show.
Entertainment
fbtw
How Coldplay inspired John Prats to direct concerts

How Coldplay inspired John Prats to direct concerts

By Nathalie Tomada | 10 hours ago
In the past year, John Prats stepped back from on-cam projects and focused on being behind the scenes, directing 25 shows,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We have a doctor friend': Kris Aquino plays cupid for Carla Abellana

'We have a doctor friend': Kris Aquino plays cupid for Carla Abellana

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino is trying to play cupid for Kapuso actress Carla Abellana despite her health condition....
Entertainment
fbtw
Luis Manzano shares shelved teleserye starring Gretchen Barretto, KC Concepcion, all-star cast

Luis Manzano shares shelved teleserye starring Gretchen Barretto, KC Concepcion, all-star cast

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Kapamilya host Luis Manzano shared the teaser of the ABS-CBN shelved teleserye "Alta" starring an all-star cast.
Entertainment
fbtw
Eisenberg sells 'dream' film as Sasquatch saga prompts Sundance walkouts

Eisenberg sells 'dream' film as Sasquatch saga prompts Sundance walkouts

10 hours ago
Jesse Eisenberg sold his whip-smart road trip movie to Disney for a reported $10 million Sunday — as his second film...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sinulog 2024: National athletes, kids perform Philippine martial arts Eskrima
play

Sinulog 2024: National athletes, kids perform Philippine martial arts Eskrima

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 18 hours ago
Award-winning national athletes, Southeast Asian Games champions and children joined hands as they performed a combination...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rihanna 'joins' Catriona Gray in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

Rihanna 'joins' Catriona Gray in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 19 hours ago
Globally acclaimed singer Rihanna, who is widely regarded as one of the most prominent and important singers of the 21st century,...
Entertainment
fbtw
4th Impact launches new album featuring J.Lo, Ariana Grande, TWICE composers

4th Impact launches new album featuring J.Lo, Ariana Grande, TWICE composers

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) girl group 4th Impact has returned to the music scene with a new album. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Itatayo mo &lsquo;yung magpapasaya sa&rsquo;yo': Ogie Diaz shares secret to business success

'Itatayo mo ‘yung magpapasaya sa’yo': Ogie Diaz shares secret to business success

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 20 hours ago
Not many people know it, but entertainment writer, talent manager and occasional actor Ogie Diaz now conducts acting workshops....
Entertainment
fbtw
Jollibee responds to Anne Curtis' 'Nice Ganda' remarks

Jollibee responds to Anne Curtis' 'Nice Ganda' remarks

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Local fast food chain Jollibee responded to Anne Curtis and Vice Ganda's viral endorsement conversation in "It's Showtime"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with