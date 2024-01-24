WATCH: Ex-PBB housemate Fumiya rocks Sinulog 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Fumiya performed at the recent Sinulog sa Sugbo 2024 in Cebu City.

The Japanese singer also shared his Sinulog experience in his Instagram account.

"Sinulog Festival Day 2," he captioned the post.

"I’m so happy to come back here in Cebu!!! I love your energy," he added.

Fumiya rose to fame in the country after becoming one of the housemates in "Pinoy Big Brother: Otso."

He ended his journey at the reality TV show as the 5th placer. Yamyam Gucong won the show, followed by Kiara Takahashi, Lou Yanong and Andre Brouillete.

He has now his own YouTube channel called FumiShun Base, which he shares with his younger brorher Shunya.

Apart from Fumiya, among the stars spotted at Sinulog sa Sugbo 2024 were Derek Ramsay, the Paras boys and Joshua Garcia, who rode in floats of the brands they are endorsing. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by EC Toledo

RELATED: Sinulog 2024 highlights: Guinness World Record holder’s performance