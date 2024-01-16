'Year of the Waldas Dragon': Did Sarah Lahbati throw shade vs Annabelle Rama?

Composite image shows talent manager Annabelle Rama (right) and showbiz couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati (left).

MANILA, Philippines — Is Sarah Lahbati throwing shade at her mother-in-law Annabelle Rama in her new video uploaded online?

In her TikTok account, Sarah shared a video where she dubbed the audio that said, "No, I don't think you understand. I'm obsessed."

She then wears a pair of shades.

"Who wants to go shopping with me?" Sarah captioned the post.

In the comments section, TikTok users speculated that the video was her response to Annabelle who accused her of shopping too much.

"Antee theee shade hahahahhaha mama will cry," a Tiktok user commented.

"Okay, it’s a sign. Thank you Patron Saint of Pagwawaldas. I-check out ko na yung mga nasa cart ko," another commented.

"2024 Year of the Waldas Dragon," another netizen commented.

Sarah and husband Richard Gutierrez recently unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Sarah is no longer following Richard, his twin Raymond, their sister Ruffa, and the siblings' mother Annabelle.

Similarly Richard, Raymond, Ruffa, and Annabelle are not following Sarah on Instagram anymore, although Richard is still following a fan page dedicated to Sarah.

Rumors of Sarah and Richard, who have been married for three years with two kids, calling it quits began when fans noticed the couple have not been posting about each other on social media as often as before.

Annabelle revealed last December that Richard and his two children Zion and Kai were staying with her, but admitted she didn't want the couple to separate out of concern for her grandchildren.

