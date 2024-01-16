^

Entertainment

'Year of the Waldas Dragon': Did Sarah Lahbati throw shade vs Annabelle Rama?

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 16, 2024 | 10:00am
'Year of the Waldas Dragon': Did Sarah Lahbati throw shade vs Annabelle Rama?
Composite image shows talent manager Annabelle Rama (right) and showbiz couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati (left).
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas Jr.; The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Is Sarah Lahbati throwing shade at her mother-in-law Annabelle Rama in her new video uploaded online?

In her TikTok account, Sarah shared a video where she dubbed the audio that said, "No, I don't think you understand. I'm obsessed."

She then wears a pair of shades. 

"Who wants to go shopping with me?" Sarah captioned the post. 

@sarahlahbatigutz

who wants to go shopping with me

? im obsessed - .

In the comments section, TikTok users speculated that the video was her response to Annabelle who accused her of shopping too much. 

"Antee theee shade hahahahhaha mama will cry," a Tiktok user commented. 

"Okay, it’s a sign. Thank you Patron Saint of Pagwawaldas. I-check out ko na yung mga nasa cart ko," another commented. 

"2024 Year of the Waldas Dragon," another netizen commented. 

Sarah and husband Richard Gutierrez recently unfollowed each other on Instagram. 

Sarah is no longer following Richard, his twin Raymond, their sister Ruffa, and the siblings' mother Annabelle.

Similarly Richard, Raymond, Ruffa, and Annabelle are not following Sarah on Instagram anymore, although Richard is still following a fan page dedicated to Sarah.

Rumors of Sarah and Richard, who have been married for three years with two kids, calling it quits began when fans noticed the couple have not been posting about each other on social media as often as before.

Annabelle revealed last December that Richard and his two children Zion and Kai were staying with her, but admitted she didn't want the couple to separate out of concern for her grandchildren.

RELATEDSarah Lahbati, Richard Gutierrez unfollow each other over rumored split

vuukle comment

ANNABELLE RAMA

RICHARD GUTIERREZ

SARAH LAHBATI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'I just wanted peace': Ricci Rivero on ex Andrea Brillante's issue with KathNiel

'I just wanted peace': Ricci Rivero on ex Andrea Brillante's issue with KathNiel

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Basket player Ricci Rivero doesn't want to comment on the issue surrounding his ex-girlfriend Andrea Brillantes' alleged involvement...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Please stop': Patrick Sugui denies wife Aeriel Garcia's involvement in Daniel Padilla's alleged affairs

'Please stop': Patrick Sugui denies wife Aeriel Garcia's involvement in Daniel Padilla's alleged affairs

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Patrick Sugui quickly denied allegations that his wife Aeriel Garcia was one of the girls...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Binabantayan namin isa&rsquo;t isa': Donny Pangilinan breaks silence over viral video with Kathryn Bernardo

'Binabantayan namin isa’t isa': Donny Pangilinan breaks silence over viral video with Kathryn Bernardo

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Donny Pangilinan addressed his viral video with Kathryn Bernardo taken at the after-party of Robi Domingo and Maiqui Pineda's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pops on fans still hoping for her to get back with Martin Nievera

Pops on fans still hoping for her to get back with Martin Nievera

By Nathalie Tomada | 11 hours ago
Pops Fernandez is aware that there are still fans hoping for her and ex-husband Martin Nievera to get back together even after...
Entertainment
fbtw
Roadtrip stars share motherhood journey, advice to children in showbiz

Roadtrip stars share motherhood journey, advice to children in showbiz

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
Veteran actresses, Janice de Belen and Carmina Villarroel, have conveyed the learnings they have in showbiz industry to their...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
British supermodel Kate Moss turns 50

British supermodel Kate Moss turns 50

11 hours ago
British supermodel Kate Moss, whose looks embodied “Cool Britannia” in the 1990s, turns 50 on Tuesday, and still...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gloc-9, other rappers to rock Australia this March

Gloc-9, other rappers to rock Australia this March

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rap icon Gloc-9, together with reggae band Chocolate Factory, is set to rock Australia this...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo, Andrea Brillantes together in 1 shopping campaign amid controversies

Kathryn Bernardo, Andrea Brillantes together in 1 shopping campaign amid controversies

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Despite the controversies they are facing, actresses Kathryn Bernardo and Andrea Brillantes managed to even star together...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We're fantastic': Jericho Rosales denies breakup with Kim Jones

'We're fantastic': Jericho Rosales denies breakup with Kim Jones

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Jericho Rosales denied rumors that he and wife Kim Jones have separated. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with