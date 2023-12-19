^

'Pahinga na po': Celebrities pay tribute to Ronaldo Valdez

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 19, 2023 | 2:24pm
Ronaldo Valdez and Vilma Santos
Vilma Santos via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities paid tribute to departed veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez. 

While Kathryn Bernardo shared photos and videos of Ronaldo in her Instagram story, Vilma Santos, Dimples Romana and Gary Valenciano posted their tribute to Ronaldo on their respective IG accounts. 

Vilma posted an old picture of her and Ronaldo. 

"Our condolences and prayers. You will be missed. Rest In Peace, my friend!" Vilma captioned her post. 

Gary said that Ronaldo was the one person he loved to watch. 

"Your authenticity never failed to move me. Thank you sir Ronaldo Valdez. I never had a chance to work much with you but in those few moments I spent talking with you, it made me feel blessed to know that I got to meet someone like you," Gary said. 

"Rest in His peace sir. I know His embrace will always keep you smiling," he added. 

Dimples, meanwhile, posted a video of their "Maalaala Mo Kaya" episode. 

"My heart is broken but will never be disheartened. For you Lolo taught me to brave the huge waves of life with a spirit of a warrior whose armor is not made of steel but is made of love. The kind that endures all and conquers even the darkest of days," she said. 

"Salute to one of the greatest actors of all time for me. A man who knew how to value not only his work but more importantly every single other person on and off set. Mahal ka namin Lo. Mahal na mahal. Pahinga na po," she added.

