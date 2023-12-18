^

Janno Gibbs confirms dad Ronaldo Valdez's passing

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 18, 2023 | 11:26am
Celebrity father and son Ronaldo Valdez and Janno Gibbs
MANILA, Philippines — Singer Janno Gibbs confirmed the passing of his father Ronaldo Valdez. 

In his Instagram account, Janno released a statement on Ronaldo's death requesting for privacy. 

"It is with great sorrow that I confirm my father's passing," Janno said. 

"The family would like to request that you respect our privacy in our [grieving] moment. Your prayers and condolences are much appreciated," he added. 

Celebrities such as Arnold Clavio, Vina Morales, Rocco Nacino, Donita Rose, Jerald Napoles, Aiko Melendez and John Arcilla, were among those who commented their condolences to the family. 

"Our hearts are breaking for you," Arnold said. 

"My deepest condolences. Prayers to the whole family," Vina commented. 

Quezon City Police District confirmed the death of Ronaldo on Sunday. The cause of his death has yet to be disclosed.

Ronaldo has been in the showbiz industry for six decades. His last role was "Lolo Sir" in the hit teleserye "2 Good 2 Be True" that stars Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. 

The actor was known for his movies "Seven Sundays," "Labs Kita Okay Ka Lang," and "The Mistress," among others.

