QCPD to release Ronaldo Valdez cause of death

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 19, 2023 | 2:15pm
Ronaldo Valdez

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said that they are conducting a deeper investigation into veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez's death. 

In a statement released yesterday, QCPD chief BGen Redrico Maranan said that Valdez was found in a chair in his unit in Casa Nueva Homes, Manga Street, New Manila, Quezon City, on Sunday afternoon.

Valdez had gunshot wounds in his right and left temple and holding a gun in one hand when his driver Angelito Oclarit found his body. 

"We are at present conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the death of [Valdez]," Maranan said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"We understand the importance of this matter; hence, we are working diligently to gather all relevant facts and evidence," he added. 

QCPD is waiting for the results of the paraffin and ballistic tests conducted on the members of Valdez's household.

Maranan said that they will release the findings of the investigation once it's finished. 

"We also urge the public to refrain from concluding and respect the family's request to grieve in private," he said.

Singer Janno Gibbs confirmed the passing of his father yesterday. 

In his Instagram account, Janno released a statement on Ronaldo's death, requesting for privacy. 

"It is with great sorrow that I confirm my father's passing," Janno said. 

"The family would like to request that you respect our privacy in our [grieving] moment. Your prayers and condolences are much appreciated."

If you or someone you know needs assistance, contact the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline at +63 917 899 8727 and 7989 8727.

