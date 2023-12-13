^

Entertainment

Kim Chiu, Xian Lim already broke up — Ogie Diaz

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 13, 2023 | 6:21pm
Kim Chiu, Xian Lim already broke up â�� Ogie Diaz
KimXi: Xian Lim and Kim Chiu at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball wearing matching outfits.
Philstar.com / Kat Leandicho, file

MANILA, Philippines — Ogie Diaz said that actors Kim Chiu and Xian Lim have already separated for about two months now. 

In the latest episode of his popular Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube vlog, Ogie was accompanied by his co-hosts Mama Loi and Tita Jegs on his December 12 vlog when they discussed the hottest showbiz gossip and stories, including the rumored split of Kim and Xian. 

“A friend of mine and a friend of Xian and Kim Chiu told me na totoong hiwalay na si Kim Chiu at si Xian Lim," started Ogie. 

Local showbiz has been beset with news of breakups in the past weeks. Kim and Xian are among those couples rumored to be heading toward splitsville. 

“'Di lang maamin ni Kim Chiu kasi nga pinoproseso pa ni Kim Chiu, at si Xian Lim din, hindi mo rin siya maasahan syempre na magkomento or magbigay ng kanyang statement tungkol dito," the talent manager-vlogger added. 

Mama Loi asked him if his source knew for how long the couple have gone separate ways. Again, Ogie shared what his source told him. 

“Ang pagkakaalam ng friend ko ay nauna ang KathNiel bago sila," he replied. 

Last November 30, reel love team Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla announced that they have broken up after 11 years in relationship. 

"Siguro mga two months na. Pero siyempre, kino-quote ko lang naman 'yung friend ko. Sabi sa akin ng friend ko wala naman daw third party. It’s just that parang walang mga plano si Xian sa kanilang 12 years na relationship.

“Parang hindi niya priority. Parang naghihintay lang si Kim Chiu ng proposal dahil 12 years na sila eh," Ogie said. 

Xian trended yesterday after it was found out that his YouTube vlog is almost wiped out with its past contents, many of which featured him and Kim. 

Both Kim and Xian neither talked or denied any of the ongoing split rumors between them as of press time. 

RELATED: Xian Lim takes down YouTube videos with Kim Chiu, fans hint at split

vuukle comment

KIM CHIU

OGIE DIAZ

XIAN LIM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Ayaw ko sila maghiwalay': Annabelle Rama on Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati

'Ayaw ko sila maghiwalay': Annabelle Rama on Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Annabelle Rama spit strong words anew, but reiterated that she does not want her son Richard Gutierrez and his wife Sarah...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vice Ganda tells Kim Chiu she 'deserves love' amid Xian Lim break-up rumors

Vice Ganda tells Kim Chiu she 'deserves love' amid Xian Lim break-up rumors

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Host-comedian Vice Ganda offered some words of comfort and validation for "It's Showtime" co-host Kim Chiu who is currently...
Entertainment
fbtw
Annabelle Rama urges fans to decode 'Devil Woman' in 'Gone Girl'

Annabelle Rama urges fans to decode 'Devil Woman' in 'Gone Girl'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Amid speculation about Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati's relationship, Annabelle Rama intriguingly suggested watching...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Lahbati shows off beach body anew; dad calls out 'barking dogs' amid split rumors with Richard Gutierrez

Sarah Lahbati shows off beach body anew; dad calls out 'barking dogs' amid split rumors with Richard Gutierrez

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Kapuso artist Sarah Lahbati recently showed off her beach body as rumors of her break-up with husband Richard Gutierrez continue...
Entertainment
fbtw
Matteo Guidicelli earns Marketing Management degree from Cebu university

Matteo Guidicelli earns Marketing Management degree from Cebu university

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Host-actor Matteo Guidicelli is now a graduate of the University of San Jose-Recoletos in Cebu City, having earned his bachelor’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Christmas with a cause: Vice Ganda, Ben&Ben usher in festive season

Christmas with a cause: Vice Ganda, Ben&Ben usher in festive season

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 hours ago
Here are some of the Christmas tree lighting events or Christmas-related events in the past weeks. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Bella Poarch among 'best celebrity investors' &mdash; commissioned data

Fil-Am Bella Poarch among 'best celebrity investors' — commissioned data

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Filipino-American content creator and singer Bella Poarch was included as among the celebrities that reportedly generated the...
Entertainment
fbtw
TVJ files injunction vs TAPE, hopes to use 'Eat Bulaga' by January

TVJ files injunction vs TAPE, hopes to use 'Eat Bulaga' by January

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
The hosting trio of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon has filed an injunction against Television and Production...
Entertainment
fbtw
Belle Mariano attends wedding of Donny Pangilinan's sister

Belle Mariano attends wedding of Donny Pangilinan's sister

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
Fans of onscreen couple Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano were delighted upon seeing the two at Donny's sister's wedding...
Entertainment
fbtw
Zac Efron gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, honors Matthew Perry

Zac Efron gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, honors Matthew Perry

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Actor Zac Efron now has his own star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with