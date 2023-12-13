Kim Chiu, Xian Lim already broke up — Ogie Diaz

KimXi: Xian Lim and Kim Chiu at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball wearing matching outfits.

MANILA, Philippines — Ogie Diaz said that actors Kim Chiu and Xian Lim have already separated for about two months now.

In the latest episode of his popular Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube vlog, Ogie was accompanied by his co-hosts Mama Loi and Tita Jegs on his December 12 vlog when they discussed the hottest showbiz gossip and stories, including the rumored split of Kim and Xian.

“A friend of mine and a friend of Xian and Kim Chiu told me na totoong hiwalay na si Kim Chiu at si Xian Lim," started Ogie.

Local showbiz has been beset with news of breakups in the past weeks. Kim and Xian are among those couples rumored to be heading toward splitsville.

“'Di lang maamin ni Kim Chiu kasi nga pinoproseso pa ni Kim Chiu, at si Xian Lim din, hindi mo rin siya maasahan syempre na magkomento or magbigay ng kanyang statement tungkol dito," the talent manager-vlogger added.

Mama Loi asked him if his source knew for how long the couple have gone separate ways. Again, Ogie shared what his source told him.

“Ang pagkakaalam ng friend ko ay nauna ang KathNiel bago sila," he replied.

Last November 30, reel love team Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla announced that they have broken up after 11 years in relationship.

"Siguro mga two months na. Pero siyempre, kino-quote ko lang naman 'yung friend ko. Sabi sa akin ng friend ko wala naman daw third party. It’s just that parang walang mga plano si Xian sa kanilang 12 years na relationship.

“Parang hindi niya priority. Parang naghihintay lang si Kim Chiu ng proposal dahil 12 years na sila eh," Ogie said.

Xian trended yesterday after it was found out that his YouTube vlog is almost wiped out with its past contents, many of which featured him and Kim.

Both Kim and Xian neither talked or denied any of the ongoing split rumors between them as of press time.

