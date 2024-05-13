Green Archers, Fighting Maroons chalk up PinoyLiga wins

MANILA, Philippines – Defending UAAP champion De La Salle University and University of the Philippines pulled off contrasting wins as the Green Archers and the Fighting Maroons remain unbeaten in their respective PinoyLiga Collegiate Cup brackets over the weekend at the Paco Arena.

UP continued to roll as it drubbed Diliman Colleges, 74-53, for its seventh straight victory in Bracket B on Sunday.

La Salle is now 5-0 in Bracket A, as Jacob Cortez was dialed in also on Sunday.

Cortez, son of former DLSU great Mike Cortez, buried the go-ahead 3-pointer shot in the final 3.2 seconds off a Bright Nwankwo assist as the Green Archers edged Far Eastern University, 84-82.

Cortez sustained his stellar play for La Salle with 15 points and five assists.

Kean Baclaan and EJ Gollena logged double-digit numbers for La Salle with 18 and 14 points, respectively, while Nwankwo grabbed 10 boards.

Aldous Torculas powered UP with 15 points, 15 rebounds and two steals to back up transferee Noy Remogat's 19-point, four-assist, two-steal showing.

The Blue Dragons and the Tamaraws fell to 2-2 and 2-5 records, respectively.

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta won via forfeiture over University of the East in the other Bracket B contest to tie San Beda in fifth place at 2-3.

On Saturday, National University subdued Enderun Colleges, 70-58, to keep within reach of La Salle with a 4-1 record in Bracket A.

FEU opened its weekend back-to-back set with a 79-68 romp of Guang Ming College of Tagaytay.