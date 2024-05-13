^

Sports

Green Archers, Fighting Maroons chalk up PinoyLiga wins

Philstar.com
May 13, 2024 | 1:54pm
Green Archers, Fighting Maroons chalk up PinoyLiga wins
Jacob Cortez of La Salle
PinoyLiga

MANILA, Philippines – Defending UAAP champion De La Salle University and University of the Philippines pulled off contrasting wins as the Green Archers and the Fighting Maroons remain unbeaten in their respective PinoyLiga Collegiate Cup brackets over the weekend at the Paco Arena.

UP continued to roll as it drubbed Diliman Colleges, 74-53, for its seventh straight victory in Bracket B on Sunday.

La Salle is now 5-0 in Bracket A, as Jacob Cortez was dialed in also on Sunday.

Cortez, son of former DLSU great Mike Cortez, buried the go-ahead 3-pointer shot in the final 3.2 seconds off a Bright Nwankwo assist as the Green Archers edged Far Eastern University, 84-82. 

Cortez sustained his stellar play for La Salle with 15 points and five assists. 

Kean Baclaan and EJ Gollena logged double-digit numbers for La Salle with 18 and 14 points, respectively, while Nwankwo grabbed 10 boards.

Aldous Torculas powered UP with 15 points, 15 rebounds and two steals to back up transferee Noy Remogat's 19-point, four-assist, two-steal showing.

The Blue Dragons and the Tamaraws fell to 2-2 and 2-5 records, respectively.

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta won via forfeiture over University of the East in the other Bracket B contest to tie San Beda in fifth place at 2-3.

On Saturday, National University subdued Enderun Colleges, 70-58, to keep within reach of La Salle with a 4-1 record in Bracket A.

FEU opened its weekend back-to-back set with a 79-68 romp of Guang Ming College of Tagaytay.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

GREEN ARCHERS

LA SALLE

MAROONS

SPORTS

UP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hallasgo wins gold dedicated to daughter

Hallasgo wins gold dedicated to daughter

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Former Southeast Asian Games marathon queen Christine Hallasgo wanted her women’s 10,000-meter victory in the ICTSI...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Pirates stay in hunt

Lady Pirates stay in hunt

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Losing three straight entering the NCAA Season 99 women’s volleyball stepladder semifinals would usually send one into...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers extend dynastic reign

Cool Smashers extend dynastic reign

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Creamline’s destiny has long been written in the stars for everyone to see.
Sports
fbtw
Bolts sweep past Road warriors

Bolts sweep past Road warriors

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
The stage is set for another high-powered post-season duel between Meralco and Barangay Ginebra.
Sports
fbtw
Celtics, Mavs roar ahead

Celtics, Mavs roar ahead

14 hours ago
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to score 61 points to fire the Boston Celtics to a bounce-back NBA playoff win over...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
JPGT Splendido fires off, sets spotlight on young bets

JPGT Splendido fires off, sets spotlight on young bets

3 hours ago
Amid the scenic backdrop of Splendido Taal, anticipation crackles in the air as young golfers tee off Tuesday, May 14, in...
Sports
fbtw
Smart's Omega Empress bound for 3rd MWI stint

Smart's Omega Empress bound for 3rd MWI stint

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
The country's top all-female Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) team, Smart Empress, is heading to its third MLBB Women's Invitational...
Sports
fbtw
Eya Laure remains confident in UST amid Poyos injury

Eya Laure remains confident in UST amid Poyos injury

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
UST alumna Eya Laure kept her firm belief in the Golden Tigresses after Angge Poyos’ injury derailed their bid for the...
Sports
fbtw
Mbappe bids farewell to PSG fans with defeat in final home game

Mbappe bids farewell to PSG fans with defeat in final home game

7 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe scored on his final home appearance as a Paris Saint-Germain player, but the French champions suffered a surprise...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with