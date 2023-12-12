^

Vice Ganda tells Kim Chiu she 'deserves love' amid Xian Lim break-up rumors

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 12, 2023 | 6:34pm
Vice Ganda tells Kim Chiu she 'deserves love' amid Xian Lim break-up rumors
Singer-actress Kim Chiu
MANILA, Philippines — Host-comedian Vice Ganda offered some words of comfort and validation for "It's Showtime" co-host Kim Chiu who is currently the subject of break-up rumors with boyfriend and fellow actor Xian Lim.

During the December 12 episode of the noontime show, in the middle of the "Expecially For You" segment which focuses on former couples, Vice and another co-host Vhong Navarro engaged in playful banter as Vice "told off" a contestant and Vhong attempted pulling Vice's arms away.

Vice hilariously ditched the conversation to swat at Vhong, who ran backstage, and then approached Kim whom Vice joked was attending a prom because of Kim's white outfit with black ribbons.

"Maganda ka, mabuti kang tao, maganda ang mukha mo, maganda ang puso mo, you deserve the best, you deserve love," Vice told Kim taking her aside and giving her a huge embrace.

Kim then gestured to Vice to continue the segement who did so, and Kim was later approached by Vhong though the cameras and microphones did not properly catch what they discussed.

RELATED: Xian Lim takes down YouTube videos with Kim Chiu, fans hint at split

That same day, Xian had taken down a majority of his videos on his YouTube channel including vlogs he did with Kim, further fueling split rumors after 11 years together (though they only went public in 2018).

Amid the breakup rumors, Xian has been linked with producer Iris Lee while Kim has for several weeks now been linked to "Linlang" co-star Paulo Avelino, with whom she will star opposite with in the Filipino version of "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?"

Last month, Kim denied rumors that she and Xian had split up during a thanksgiving press conference for "Linlang."

"Grabe! Kayo talaga, baka nalilinlang lang kayo," Kim said at the time. "Okay naman po kami ni Xi. Oo, mapanlinlang ang showbiz, pero maayos naman. Masaya naman po."

RELATED: 'Nalilinlang lang kayo': Kim Chiu denies breakup rumors with Xian Lim

