Cool Smashers extend dynastic reign

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
May 13, 2024 | 12:00am
Cool Smashers extend dynastic reign
Members of the Creamline Cool Smashers team pose with their trophies and medals after a two-game sweep of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans for the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference championship at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last night.

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline’s destiny has long been written in the stars for everyone to see.

It lights up in two words – great team.

And 23,162 fans at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and hundred folds more in livestreams all over the world bore witness as the mighty Cool Smashers conquered the befuddled Choco Mucho Flying Titans in an epic 20-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11 victory for yet another PVL championship.

It was Creamline’s eighth championship that extended the proud franchise’s dynastic reign.

And in the words of Creamline power spiker Jema Galanza, it looks like Creamline isn’t slowing down.

“Dadagdagan pa namin ng nine, 10, 11, forever,” screamed an ecstatic Galanza amid the din of their All-Filipino Conference championship celebration.

Alyssa Valdez, the voice that stabilizes her team in times of turmoil, for her part, said it was their faith in one another that kept them together on their way to one of many glorious moments they achieved.

“Despite the struggles, we did not give up and we kept believing on each other,” said the Creamline captain.

Creamline, which took the opener, 24-26, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16, Thursday, appeared in trouble early as it dropped the opening set, but rebounded by taking the second before Sisi Rondina and the hungry Flying Titans roared back in the third and seized the 2-1 set lead.

But it turned out to be the beginning of the end for Choco Mucho as Creamline, relying mostly on its bench mob that included Bea de Leon and Bernadeth Pons, showed calmness in an ocean of storm and rallied back to seal its magnificent fate.

It was another heartbreaking ending for Creamline’s younger sibling as its furious championship search ended fruitless once again.

Meanwhile, Petro Gazz claimed third place on a higher FIVB tiebreak.

Early on, Chery Tiggo pulled off a comeback for the ages in a nail-biting 16-25, 11-25, 25-13, 25-22, 18-16 victory to even up at one game apiece.

But the tiebreaker belonged to the Angels, victors in Game One.

Eya Laure was the fuel that kept the machine going for the Crossovers as she unloaded 26 points including key hits in the final three sets when they staged a monumental fightback from what had looked like a hopeless two-set deficit.

