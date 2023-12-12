Xian Lim takes down YouTube videos with Kim Chiu, fans hint at split

Real-life couple Xian Lim and Kim Chiu at the premiere night of their movie "Always."

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-director Xian Lim has taken down a majority of his videos on his YouTube channel including vlogs he did with girlfriend Kim Chiu, leaving people to speculate further that the two have called it quits.

Xian's YouTube channel has been cleared of nearly all its content, leaving behind just a singular video and two Shorts.

The solitary video is the seven-minute "Draw My Life" from 2016 were Xian draws on a whiteboard for the video's duration, while the shorts were both from late December 2022 bearing the titles "Play the Fool" and "The secret of life... JUST ENJOY THE RIDE."

The recent turn of events have individuals further speculating that Xian and Kim have broken up after 11 years together (though they only went public in 2018).

On X, formerly known as Twitter, user immediately reacted to Xian's takedown of videos.

You glow differently when you're actually happy



"Baka karamihan ng viewers ni Xian Lim ay fans lang din ni Kim Chiu. Yung microstarlet magiging nano starlet na," said one user while another said, "Real talk. Xian Lim will forever be known as Kim Chiu's hamonadong actor ex-boyfriend."

Kim received more support from the platform, with many using the phrase "MAHAL KA NAMIN KIM CHIU" accompanied by photos of the actress. "Single and ready to mingle! Dazurb ni Kim Chiu ang true love," went one account.

Amid the breakup rumors, Xian has been linked with producer Iris Lee while Kim has for several weeks now been linked to "Linlang" co-star Paulo Avelino, with whom she will star opposite with in the Filipino version of "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?"

Last month, Kim denied rumors that she and Xian had split up during a thanksgiving press conference for "Linlang."

"Grabe! Kayo talaga, baka nalilinlang lang kayo," Kim said at the time. "Okay naman po kami ni Xi. Oo, mapanlinlang ang showbiz, pero maayos naman. Masaya naman po."

