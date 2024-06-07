New FDCP head Jose Javier Reyes lists agency's priorities

MANILA, Philippines — Filmmaker Jose Javier Reyes wants to focus on education, professionalization and sustainability as the new chairman of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP).

Reyes succeeded veteran actor Tirso Cruz III as the FDCP chair after the latter resigned from the post earlier this year for "personal reasons." Reyes officially assumed the post last April.

During an Asian Academy of Creative Arts Networking Event last June 6, the first to be held in Manila, Reyes detailed the three things he wants the FDCP to prioritize.

He began with film education not just for the next generation of Filipino filmmakers, but also for Filipino audiences and teachers.

His next priority is professionalization, or having more trained filmmakers for safety and professionalism in the entertainment industry.

"[We need to] change the attitude of artistic endeavor," Reyes explained. "Actors are artists and not just celebrities."

Reyes stressed on sustainability, saying it was pointless to go to multiple film festivals with a lack of local films, making these events appear as press junkets.

"Co-productions are important; [we should] work with [the] region, especially around Asia," Reyes ended, noting Filipinos should become strong producers of content as many Filipinos are avid consumers of entertainment content.

