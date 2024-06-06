Miles Ocampo says Joey de Leon apologizes after 'pataba' remarks

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — "Eat Bulaga" host Miles Ocampo revealed that she was never offended by Joey de Leon's "pataba" remarks made during the noontime show's live airing last month.

Miles' fans called out Joey after his remarks.

During the recent grand presscon of her new daytime teleserye "Padyak Princess," Miles said she's used to see Dabarkads joking around.

"Sa Dabarkads, bawal ang pikon du’n. Sanay lang sa mga bawat banat at hirit ng isa’t isa, so walang problema po,” she said.

Miles said that Joey already apologized to her.

“Actually si Boss Joey, naapektuhan din kasi nga, ‘bakit galit ‘yung mga tao sa akin?’ Eh, segment naman po namin sa 'Eat Bulaga' ‘yung ‘pataas, pababa'," she said.

“Sabi ko kay Boss Joey, ‘okay na po ‘yun, sadyang ang mga tao talaga ngayon ay mabilis makahanap ng mali, kaya napupuna agad.’ Pero sabi ko, wala pong problema,” she added.

Miles is venturing into bigger and more challenging projects this year as she stars in her own TV series “Padyak Princess,” set to premiere on TV5 this June 10.

Miles takes on the role of Princess, a charming and determined young woman who dreams of someday reviving her family’s reputation and her barangay’s golden days. To make ends meet for her family, Princess must step up as the breadwinner. As Princess’ story unfolds, she faces life's challenges with courage, determination, and a dash of humor.

The former child star turned award-winning actress is known for her remarkable versatility. “Padyak Princess” promises to deliver an entertaining story filled with heartwarming moments, inspiring triumphs, and unforgettable characters that will delight noontime viewers.

Joining this exciting new series is an ensemble cast led by Ara Mina, Ces Quesada, Christian Vasquez, Cris Villanueva, Yayo Aguila, Gillian Vicencio, Jameson Blake, Jem Manicad, Joao Constancia, Karissa Toliongco, Kira Balinger, David Remo, and Miel Espinoza.

