It’s sisters Lorin and Venice’s time to shine

Sisters Lorin and Venice Gutierrez Bektas catch the attention of the crowd at S Maison in Pasay as they enter the newly opened immersive art museum Space & Time Cube + in their fashionable outfits reminiscent of their mother Ruffa Gutierrez’s heydays. Lorin wears a classic bodycon dress, while Venice is in a schoolgirl fit, showcasing her amazing and newly achieved health goals. The sisters are ready to take on the limelight.

Venice shared, “I’m not yet where I want to be, of course, but from where I was before, I’ve done a pretty good job. I have tried to be consistent, but wala, diet, diet lang talaga. I have not worked out. I need to start working out para maging mas toned.”

“I just do calorie deficit. I cut out sugar for an entire month. I took a break from the next month, but I still eat clean. Then the next month, I cut out sugar again. So on and off,” she added.

Lorin and Venice with their mom Ruffa and uncle Richard Gutierrez. — Photo from Ruffa's Instagram

They are set to make their mom an empty nester in August as Lorin will continue her advertising course at the prestigious Pepperdine University in California and Venice is going to Texas, where she will take up business management.

“Madaming Pinoy where we are and we have relatives in California and Texas,” said Venice.

Since they have been growing their social media followings, Lorin and Venice said that is as much as they will share with the public.

Lorin with her grandmother, Annabelle Rama. — Photo from Lorin's Instagram

“I’m just trying to balance everything, focusing on school, and focusing on getting my degree but still going to events, spending time with my sister. We have to focus on our studies first,” said Lorin.

Speaking of public, it is a rarity if the Gutierrez family does not make it to the local showbiz headlines. For instance, just last week, their uncle Richard Gutierrez was spotted in South Korea with actress Barbie Imperial.

With headlines like this, we asked the two about their knowledge with family stories making the rounds online. Both laughed as Lorin answered, “Of course, I know the latest!”

I teased, “Tell us naman!” and Lorin said, “There is nothing to tell just like I love all of them. I love all the members of my family.”

Venice added, “Past or present! We love them! We just have so much love.”

Lorin made a point as she hopes that the netizens will be cautious as they hastily dip their toes into issues they know nothing about.

“I just hope people online are kinder and more careful with their words. It’s just for both sides! With any situation that’s private to a family, it is painful as it is, and if others have opinion, also it makes it more complicated, so just be careful before you click,” she said.

Venice also receives some stories related to their family that bother her but she chooses not to engage.

“They shouldn’t really believe everything they hear online and see online because it’s just not true. I see things about our family and I’m like what’s going on who wrote this? But at least us as a family, we’re strong talaga!” she said.

Well, when it comes to their lola Annabelle Rama, who is usually no holds barred when it comes to her thoughts, we asked the apos on how they react.

“I’m very used to lola always speaking her mind. It’s really nothing new to us. It’s just lola!” said Lorin.

Venice also shared, “I don’t have Facebook personally, so it just reaches me and I’m like, ‘Oh, what’s happening?’ I just let her be kasi matanda na.”