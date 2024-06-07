Lian Paz withdraws filing of annulment with ex Paolo Contis

Former EB Babe dancer Liaz Paz and her partner John Cabahug

MANILA, Philippines — Former EB Babe dancer Lian Paz cried over her decision to withdraw her annulment from actor Paolo Contis.

The dancer talked to Pep.ph's columnist Jojo Gabinete about why she came up with the decision to withdraw since filing the annulment in 2021.

"Nag-withdraw ako kasi kulang ang evidences and all. Maraming hassle," the actress told Gabinete.

She filed for annulment from Contis at the Regional Trial Court of Marikina in 2021. Lian shared that she decided to withdraw it last March.

"Yes, I cried. And after that, it was the only time I felt peace in my heart. [I am] not worrying anymore because I know if Siya na ang umayos ng buhay ko, sigurado na wala nang sasablay," Lian said.

"So I’m thinking, maybe may ibang paraan si Lord, at hihintayin ko na lang yung will Niya, not mine anymore. This time, I want to trust the Lord," she added.

Lian and Paolo got married in 2009 and separated in 2012. They have two daughters.

Lian revealed that she was engaged to her current partner John Cabahug in 2021.