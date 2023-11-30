Heart Evangelista lauds Marian Rivera for reaching out

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista revealed that it was her fellow Kapuso star Marian Rivera who reached out for them to be reconciled.

In an interview with "24 Oras" following the actress' recent launch as new ambassador of AkemiGlow, Heart said she really appreciates Marian’s effort.

“I really do give credit to Marian because she really spoke to a lot of our common friends na she likes to see me, ganyan,” Heart said.

“I really appreciate that,” she added.

While there are people she removed from her life, Heart expressed her gratitude for the people who are always there to support her, including her husband Chiz Escudero.

“Parang magpapasalamat ka nalang na things were done and things were removed for the better. I think for me, that’s all I need,” she said.

“Everything else like you know, people I was friends with before like, for example, Marian, you realize that’s such trivial matters for it to even be anything 'di ba,” she added.

Heart said that she's so happy that she and Marian are now okay.

“Mas may ibang mas nakakasakit sa'yo na kailangan tanggalin ni Lord, meron naman iba na deserving so I’m very very happy that Marian and I are okay,” she said.

Heart’s new product endorsement is AkemiGlow, a dietary supplement. Its main focus is to brighten the complexion and boost the immune system of customers. While there are many ingredients that provide different benefits, the brand's star ingredient is the all-new Hithion extract.

