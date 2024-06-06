Pepe Herrera, Kim Atienza call out death hoax

Actor Pepe Herrera at the 2023 ABS-CBN Ball

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Actor Pepe Herrera called out a TikTok account reporting that he died.

In his Facebook account, Pepe posted the screenshot of the TikTok video.

"Buhay na buhay po ako at tatanda hanggang 100 years old, God Willing," Pepe wrote.

"Sa gumawa nito, God Bless You and may the Lords of Karma guide you," he added.

Meanwhile, Kapuso host Kim Atienza also called out a fake news about his "death."

Kim shared the screenshot of the TikTok video claiming the artcard was from GMA Integrated News.

"Until Again brother Kim," the post captioned.

"Nope, not today," Kim wrote on Instagram.

