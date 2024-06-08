^

'Medyo awkward at first': Paulo Avelino on doing bed scene with Kim Chiu

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 8, 2024 | 10:00am
Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino topbill the Philippine adaptation of the South Korean megahit ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim.’ The ABS-CBN Dreamscape production and Viu series now airs on free TV.
Dreamscape via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Paulo Avelino opened up about doing the bed scene with Kim Chiu on the hit teleserye "What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?"

In an ABS-CBN report, Paulo said he first felt awkward doing the steamy love scene. 

“We followed the directions of our director. Medyo awkward at first pero we rehearsed the moments, kung paano 'yung blocking namin and I think nagawa naman namin,” he said. 

“I always feel awkward sa mga ganyang eksena, so I try to make the environment as comfortable and as safe a possible,” he added.

Paulo said that he hopes that Kim felt safe with him while filming the scene. 

“Matagal na rin sa industriya si Kim, pero I think never naman nasasanay 'yung mga actors natin sa mga ganung klaseng eksena. But I hope she felt safe and I hope she was comfortable with me,” he said.  

"'Yun talaga ang magic ng cinema or ng acting. 'Yun ang biggest hurdle para sa akin, kung paano namin gagawin as natural as possible 'yung mga eksena,” he added. 

Kim, meanwhile, praised the whole team for executing the scene with professionalism. 

“Ang tagal na rin namin sa industriya ni Paulo so ayaw na magka-burden pa 'yung set or anybody, we just did what we have to do. Kami as actors 'yun ang gagawin namin,” she said.  

