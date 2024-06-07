'Alam niyo na kung sino 'yon': Annabelle Rama posts about Barbie, Chucky, Annabelle dolls

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Talent manager Annabelle Rama intrigued social media users after she posted about popular dolls Barbie, Annabelle and Chucky.

The Chucky character gained popularity from the the horror movie "Child's Play," while Annabelle is the doll that appears in the "Annabelle" film series.

"Hoy!! 'Yung walang magawa sa buhay tumahimik na kayo," she wrote.

"Kasi si Annabelle Doll hindi lalaban kay Barbie Doll maganda, maputi at makinis. Ang gusto makalaban ni Annabelle Doll si Chucky. Alam n'yo na kung sino 'yun HAHAHA happy kana!?" she added.

Social media users tried to guess who Rama was referring to, with some of them speculating that the talent manager is the Annabelle doll, Barbie Imperial refers to the Barbie doll, and Richard Gutierrez's ex, Sarah Lahbati, refers to Chucky.

Richard and Barbie fueled romance rumors between them after photos of them together in South Korea surfaced.

The photos trended on social media after a certain Grace Yan posted the snaps on Facebook.

Earlier this year, Richard and Barbie were seen having some drinks in a bar in Alabang.

Sarah did not seem to care if the romance rumor between her Richard and Barbie were true.

In an interview with the media after the press conference of her upcoming TV5 series "Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa," Sarah was asked for her reaction to photos of Richard and Barbie surfacing on the Internet.

"No reaction at all," Sarah answered.

