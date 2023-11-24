'Moving on era'? Sarah Lahbati cuts hair amid rumored split with Richard Gutierrez

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sarah Lahbati is now sporting short hair, alarming her fans about the breakup rumors with husband Richard Gutierrez.

In her Instagram account, Sarah posted a video showing her new hairdo.

"Embracing the stillness of time," she captioned the post with a white heart emoji.

Celebrities commented on Sarah's new hair.

"You are beautiful inside and out!" Pauleen Luna commented.

"Super gandaaaaaaaaaaaaa, " Ciara Sotto commented.

An Instagram user, however, commented that Sarah is in her "moving on era. "

Separation rumors between Richard and Sarah began when eagle-eyed fans noticed that the couple have not been posting about each other on social media like they always did, although Sarah has always been spotted in fashion events recently with Richard's twin brother, Raymond.

At the recent ABS-CBN Ball, Philstar.com asked Richard why he was alone at the red carpet after attending the ball previously with Sarah. He said Sarah was unable to come because relatives visited from abroad and she had to attend to them.

Recently, Kapuso actress Kazel Kinouchi denied that she and Richard have a romantic relationship.

Kazel and Richard were photographed in a Halloween party with the actor's sons Zion and Kai.

Kazel, however, quickly denied that she's involved in the rumored breakup of Richard with Sarah.

Richard and Sarah got married in 2020 and have two sons, Zion and Kai.