Annabelle Rama reveals amid split rumors: 'Si Richard nasa akin ngayon'

MANILA, Philippines — Talent manager Annabelle Rama set showbiz fans and observers on alert as she revealed that her son, actor Richard Gutierrez has been staying with her for a month now.

The feisty talent manager revealed to ABS-CBN News entertainment reporter MJ Felipe that Richard's sons are also with the actor.

"'Di pa ko pwede magsalita, pero sasabihin ko sa'yo si Richard nasa akin ngayon," Rama said on Thursday.

Breakup rumors between Richard and his wife, actress Sarah Lahbati surfaced this year when the couple were not seen together in parties and functions.

Last October, Richard walked the red carpet alone at the Star Magic Ball. He also went solo at his twin brother, Mond's Opulence Halloween Ball, where many of the Gutierrez family members were in attendance.

Last month, Sarah made news when she cut her into a bob from her usual long waves.

The couple has not addressed any of the split rumors that resurfaced this year.

They are parents to two sons.

Annabelle Rama reveals that Richard Gutierrez has been staying with her for a month already. The kids are also with Richard. Asked about breakup rumors, she says: Di pa ko pwede magsalita, pero sasabihin ko sayo si Richard nasa akin ngayon. | via @mjfelipe pic.twitter.com/Mmu1acH59T — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 7, 2023

