Annabelle Rama reveals amid split rumors: 'Si Richard nasa akin ngayon'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 8, 2023 | 11:03am
Composite image shows talent manager Annabelle Rama (right) and showbiz couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati (left).
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas Jr., STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Talent manager Annabelle Rama set showbiz fans and observers on alert as she revealed that her son, actor Richard Gutierrez has been staying with her for a month now. 

The feisty talent manager revealed to ABS-CBN News entertainment reporter MJ Felipe that Richard's sons are also with the actor. 

"'Di pa ko pwede magsalita, pero sasabihin ko sa'yo si Richard nasa akin ngayon," Rama said on Thursday. 

Breakup rumors between Richard and his wife, actress Sarah Lahbati surfaced this year when the couple were not seen together in parties and functions. 

Last October, Richard walked the red carpet alone at the Star Magic Ball. He also went solo at his twin brother, Mond's Opulence Halloween Ball, where many of the Gutierrez family members were in attendance. 

Last month, Sarah made news when she cut her into a bob from her usual long waves. 

The couple has not addressed any of the split rumors that resurfaced this year. 

They are parents to two sons. 

RELATED: 'Moving on era'? Sarah Lahbati cuts hair amid rumored split with Richard Gutierrez

ANNABELLE RAMA

RICHARD GUTIERREZ

SARAH LAHBATI
