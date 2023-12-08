^

Entertainment

Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker wed in Mexican jungle

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 8, 2023 | 5:24pm
Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker wed in Mexican jungle
Vanessa Hudgens wed Cole Tucker in Mexico on December 2, 2023.
Jorden DeGaetano via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American actress Vanessa Hudgens and professional baseball player Cole Tucker have tied the knot after three years together.

Photos of the couple in Mexico, with Vanessa in a white dress, spread online and some media sources said they had wed last December 2.

It was later confirmed that Vanessa and Cole had a private wedding at the Azulik City of Arts in Tulum, situated in the Mexican jungle.

"I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before. It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love," Vanessa told Vogue Weddings magazine.

Vanessa wore a custom ivory Vera Wang Haute cowl-neck slip dress with a plunging back and a matching veil that had "Mrs. T December 2nd, 2023" embroidered in gothic font. Cole wore a Me by Canali off-white double-breasted wool jacket with tan trousers.

The bridesmaids all wore bronze dresses. At the wedding reception, Vanessa changed to a custom-made strapless ivory A-line gown with lace and a silk mousseline.

"I put it on, and I was like, 'It's perfect. It's easy, it's simple, and it's chic," Vanessa said of her dress. "It was exactly what I wanted, but we obviously had to spruce it up a little and add some extra love to it so that it was special, just for me." 

The actress called it the most magical weekend of her life, especially upon seeing her loved ones come together to celebrate her and Cole.

"Literally talking about it right now, I'm getting teary-eyed. I couldn't have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations," Vanessa ended.

The wedding ceremony was officated by author Jay Shetty, the former monk who hosted the Zoom meditation where Vanessa and Cole first met in 2020.

Cole reportedly proposed to Vanessa during the latter part of 2022, and the two confirmed their engagement last February.

RELATED: 'Who was that?': Bretman Rock throws shade anew at Vanessa Hudgens

vuukle comment

VANESSA HUDGENS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TAPE host Paolo Contis: 'Mahaba pa po ang laban'&nbsp;

TAPE host Paolo Contis: 'Mahaba pa po ang laban' 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Actor-host Paolo Contis on Wednesday's opening of Television and Production Exponents Inc.'s (TAPE) "Eat Bulaga" said that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Singer Jimmy Bondoc passes 2023 Bar

Singer Jimmy Bondoc passes 2023 Bar

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Born James Patrick Romero Bondoc, the singer is among the 3,812 passers out of the 10,387 examinees. 
Entertainment
fbtw
TAPE to still use 'Eat Bulaga' for noontime show

TAPE to still use 'Eat Bulaga' for noontime show

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Television and Production Exponents Inc. will continue using the "Eat Bulaga" name as the company appeals the decision of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Wilma Doesnt shares story behind her '5-star' carinderia's success

Wilma Doesnt shares story behind her '5-star' carinderia's success

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Model-actress Wilma Doesnt recently opened her restaurant, Chicks ni Otit, to TV host/journalist Karen Davila when the latter...
Entertainment
fbtw
'TVJ is 'Eat Bulaga,' 'Eat Bulaga' is TVJ': Hosts react to IPO decision

'TVJ is 'Eat Bulaga,' 'Eat Bulaga' is TVJ': Hosts react to IPO decision

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon are relieved with the Intellectual Property Office's decision, finding them the originators...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'The Voice Philippines' alum Kokoi Baldo passes away at 44

'The Voice Philippines' alum Kokoi Baldo passes away at 44

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Singer and contestant of "The Voice of the Philippines" Season 2 Juan Manuel Ubaldo — popularly known as Kokoi...
Entertainment
fbtw
Daniel Padilla does storytelling, gift-giving days after split with Kathryn Bernardo

Daniel Padilla does storytelling, gift-giving days after split with Kathryn Bernardo

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
Actor Daniel Padilla's latest update after his much-talked-about split from actress Kathryn Bernardo was a reading session...
Entertainment
fbtw
Annabelle Rama reveals amid split rumors: 'Si Richard nasa akin ngayon'

Annabelle Rama reveals amid split rumors: 'Si Richard nasa akin ngayon'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
Talent manager Annabelle Rama set showbiz fans and observers on alert as she revealed that her son, actor Richard Gutierrez...
Entertainment
fbtw
Taylor Swift tops Spotify year-end charts

Taylor Swift tops Spotify year-end charts

By Baby A. Gil | 18 hours ago
Taylor Swift must be very happy that she returned to Spotify.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with