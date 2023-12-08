Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker wed in Mexican jungle

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American actress Vanessa Hudgens and professional baseball player Cole Tucker have tied the knot after three years together.

Photos of the couple in Mexico, with Vanessa in a white dress, spread online and some media sources said they had wed last December 2.

It was later confirmed that Vanessa and Cole had a private wedding at the Azulik City of Arts in Tulum, situated in the Mexican jungle.

"I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before. It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love," Vanessa told Vogue Weddings magazine.

Vanessa wore a custom ivory Vera Wang Haute cowl-neck slip dress with a plunging back and a matching veil that had "Mrs. T December 2nd, 2023" embroidered in gothic font. Cole wore a Me by Canali off-white double-breasted wool jacket with tan trousers.

The bridesmaids all wore bronze dresses. At the wedding reception, Vanessa changed to a custom-made strapless ivory A-line gown with lace and a silk mousseline.

"I put it on, and I was like, 'It's perfect. It's easy, it's simple, and it's chic," Vanessa said of her dress. "It was exactly what I wanted, but we obviously had to spruce it up a little and add some extra love to it so that it was special, just for me."

The actress called it the most magical weekend of her life, especially upon seeing her loved ones come together to celebrate her and Cole.

"Literally talking about it right now, I'm getting teary-eyed. I couldn't have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations," Vanessa ended.

The wedding ceremony was officated by author Jay Shetty, the former monk who hosted the Zoom meditation where Vanessa and Cole first met in 2020.

Cole reportedly proposed to Vanessa during the latter part of 2022, and the two confirmed their engagement last February.

