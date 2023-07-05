^

Vanessa Hudgens sizzles as Philippine tourism ambassador in July 2023 magazine cover

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 5, 2023 | 5:48pm
Actress Vanessa Hudgens at the 95th Annual Academy Awards
AFP / Valerie Macon

MANILA, Philippines — Newly-minted global tourism ambassador for the Philippines and actress Vanessa Hudgens is the latest cover model for Tatler Philippines.

The fashion magazine wanted to celebrate this July Filipinos who are breaking boundaries and making their presence felt in their given fields, and it set its eyes on the Filipino-American Vanessa.

Tatler joined Vanessa, her sister Stella, and their mother Gina as the Hudgens ladies visited El Nido, Palawan last March, days after she was designated her new role as a global tourism ambassador.

For the cover photo, Vanessa wore a piña dress by Vania Romoff and documented by celebrity photographer BJ Pascual.

Other outfits Vanessa wore to the El Nido shoot were a Dennis Lustico pink top, a Patty Ang sheer dress, a Boom Sason swimsuit, a Rajo Laurel crochet dress, and a Hannah Adrias sarong.

Celebrity peers from the United States like Paris Hilton, Ariana DeBose, Sarah Hyland, Haley Reinhart, Alexandra Shipp, Joe Pantoliano, Melanie Lynskey, and "High School Musical" co-star Monique Coleman all showered praises for Vanessa.

The cover story revolved around an interview conducted by celebrated host Boy Abunda, who asked Vanessa her personal description of the Philippines.

"It's got a bit of everything. It's got a metropolitan city. It's got paradise. It's beautiful and eye-opening... It's got kindness," Vanessa said. "Everybody is so warm and friendly. The people here are unique: I haven’t met anyone who seems to be having a bad day. The hospitality is unmatched; it's a magical place."

Vanessa is set to take part in a Filipino travel documentary directed by Paul Soriano, who called the actress "super cool, chill, laidback and low-key."

The actress also expressed optimism in coming back to the Philippines, whether to film a project or simply just visit again.

"My time here has been incredible and special, but I need more time. The country is so big, and it has so much to offer. I'm a big nature girl, a big beach girl... There's just so much to do. I can't wait to come back," Vanessa ended.

RELATED: Will Vanessa Hudgens be the face of 'Love the Philippines' campaign? DOT answers

