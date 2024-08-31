^

Entertainment

'My true dream': Emma Roberts addresses pitch to play Britney Spears in biopic

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 31, 2024 | 9:59am
'My true dream': Emma Roberts addresses pitch to play Britney Spears in biopic
Composite photos of Emma Roberts and Britney Spears
Getty Images via AFP / Dimitrios Kambouris, AFP / Valerie Macon

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Emma Roberts admitted it was a dream of hers to portray pop singer Britney Spears in the latter's planned biopic.

Earlier this month Universal Pictures bought the movie rights to Spears' best-selling memoir "The Woman in Me" with "Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon Chu attached to develop and direct the film.

"The Woman In Me" laid bare the troubled singer's journey from child star to global pop phenomenon, as well as her subsequent high-profile public breakdown and legal battles with her father.

Full of criticism of her controlling family and an industry that mercilessly devours its talent, the book sold over 2.5 million copies in the United States alone following its publication last October.

A few days after Universal's acquiring, Spears' former longtime assistant Felicia Culotta told TMZ she thinks Roberts is a good casting choice for the singer.

Culotta also suggested Drew Barrymore to portray her and Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet as Justin Timberlake, whom Spears dated for a time.

RELATED: Britney Spears biopic in development after Universal buys memoir rights

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Annabel Iwegbue brought up Culotta's comments to Roberts.

"I was like, 'I love her assistant.' I mean, it's my true dream to play Britney Spears. It's a rumor, but I hope maybe it'll come true," Robert said.

The actress added she locked herself in her room listening to Spears' 2003 album "In the Zone" which contained the hits "Toxic" and "Everytime," "I cannot leave this room until I memorize every word."

"I sing Britney to my son in the bath all the time. I'm always like, 'God, he must think I'm so weird.' That's some millennial parenting," Roberts also said.

Roberts was a child star like Spears, breaking out on the Nickelodeon show "Unfabulous" which led to roles in "Aquamarine," "Nancy Drew," "Hotel for Dogs," and "Valentine's Day."

She then transitioned to more mature roles in "Scream 4," "We're the Millers," "Palo Alto," and several Ryan Murphy projects like "Scream Queens" and "American Horror Story."

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Britney Spears; Britney reminds she's 'not dead'

vuukle comment

BRITNEY SPEARS

EMMA ROBERTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kyline Alcantara opens up on failed relationship with Mavy Legaspi

Kyline Alcantara opens up on failed relationship with Mavy Legaspi

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Kyline Alcantara opened up for the first time on her breakup with actor Mavy Legaspi. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Jolie 'terribly nervous' about playing diva Callas in new film

Jolie 'terribly nervous' about playing diva Callas in new film

By Alexandria Sage | 1 day ago
Angelina Jolie confessed she was afraid of not being able to "live up" to Maria Callas' legend in her new biopic about the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gerald Anderson gets candid about getting into politics, using celebrity influence for good

Gerald Anderson gets candid about getting into politics, using celebrity influence for good

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Actor Gerald Anderson is aware of the power his celebrity status wields when it comes to social awareness and advocacies...
Entertainment
fbtw
First-time dad Albie Casi&ntilde;o shares how fatherhood changed him

First-time dad Albie Casiño shares how fatherhood changed him

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Actor Albie Casiño revealed that he is a hands-on father to his month-old baby Roman Andrew. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ghouls, Gotham and Gaga as Venice film festival opens

Ghouls, Gotham and Gaga as Venice film festival opens

2 days ago
The Venice Film Festival kicks off Wednesday with a devilish debut of Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice” sequel...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jhong Hilario finishes Public Administration masters degree with 'highest merits'

Jhong Hilario finishes Public Administration masters degree with 'highest merits'

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Host-politician Jhong Hilario completed his masters degree in Public Administration from World Citi College with the...
Entertainment
fbtw
East Asian horror films make up SM Cinema's 'AuGhost Exclusives'

East Asian horror films make up SM Cinema's 'AuGhost Exclusives'

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Horror films from East Asian countries will feature in SM Cinema's "AuGhost Exclusives" from August 28 to September 3, just...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ex-Miss Universe boss Paula Shugart to judge Miss Cosmo International

Ex-Miss Universe boss Paula Shugart to judge Miss Cosmo International

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
The former president of the Miss Universe Organization Paula Shugart is returning to pageantry to judge this year's Miss...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jenna Ortega shuts down past Johnny Depp dating rumor

Jenna Ortega shuts down past Johnny Depp dating rumor

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Actress Jenna Ortega laughed off the rumor that she dated Johnny Depp.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with