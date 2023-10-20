'Who was that?': Bretman Rock throws shade anew at Vanessa Hudgens

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Bretman Rock took another dig at actress Vanessa Hudgens while showering praise for fellow Filipino-American celebrity Olivia Rodrigo.

Bretman attended the United States premiere of "A Very Good Girl" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon earlier this month, and on the red carpet was invited by a media outlet to play a "This or That" game for Filipino-American artists.

The content creator joked that he should be included among the questions, and from the very first question — choosing between Olivia and Vanessa — Bretman clearly favored one over the other.

"Olivia Rodrigo! I didn't even hear the second name! Who was that?" Bretman said, repeating Olivia's name when the reporter mentioned Vanessa again.

Bretman also picked H.E.R. over Saweetie, Bruno Mars over Darren Criss, AJ Rafael over Jeremy Passion, and humorously Nicole Scherzinger over Shay Mitchell because he did not know the latter was also a musical artist.

He chose Lea Salonga's singing in "Aladdin" over her singing in "Mulan" because he played the titular character in "Aladdin" back in elementary school.

As a prize, Bretman got to choose a treat from a basket, however, he did not want to get Skyflakes crackers because of "trauma."

Kathryn and another Filipino celebrity guest Ylona Garcia played the same "This or That" game, the latter frazzled by the choices several times that she attempted walking away with the basket of treats.

Bretman previously threw shade at Vanessa last August during his recent visit to Palawan for a belated birthday celebration.

In the comments section of one of his Instagram posts, a fan commented "Vanessa Hudgens is shaking" to which Bretman replied "b***h can't even say Palawan."

The content creator was referring to a video of the actress attempting to pronounce Palawan while shooting a travel documentary as part of her role as a tourism ambassador for the Philippines.

Several Filipinos criticized the decision to name Vanessa as a tourism ambassador, suggesting that Bretman or Korean singer Sandara Park would have been better representatives.

