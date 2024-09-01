^

Lorenz and Shiela Martinez: A musical theater couple for nearly two decades

Leah C. Salterio - The Philippine Star
September 1, 2024 | 12:00am
Lorenz and Shiela Martinez have been together for 22 years. They tied the knot in 2008 — a blissful married life for 16 years now. They are blessed with a daughter, Simone, now 14. The musical theater couple met while doing ‘The Secret Garden’ for Repertory Philippines in 2000, directed by Baby Barredo and Zeneida Amador. Before the pandemic, they were cast in Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Passion’ and The Sandbox Collective’s ‘Dani Girl.’ Their latest being ‘Once On This Island’ staged by 9Works Theatrical that starts running Sept. 5 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Theater.

MANILA, Philippines — Musical theater couple Lorenz Martinez and Shiela Valderrama Martinez have done a number of productions together, where they were able to showcase their respective acclaimed singing and acting talents.

Before the pandemic, Lorenz and Shiela were cast in Stephen Sondheim’s “Passion,” directed by Robbie Guevarra, and The Sandbox Collective’s “Dani Girl,” with Toff De Venecia at the helm.

Their latest being “Once On This Island” staged by 9Works Theatrical that starts running Sept. 5 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium at the RCBC Theater.

Lorenz and Shiela met while doing “The Secret Garden” for Repertory Philippines in 2000. They were not yet a couple at that time. The play was directed by Baby Barredo and Zeneida Amador.

Lorenz and Shiela have been together for 22 years. They tied the knot in 2008 — a blissful married life for 16 years now. They are blessed with a daughter, Simone, now 14.

Although they have shared the stage countless times, there are particular productions that they fondly recall that became memorable for them, respectively.

“For me, it was ‘Wedding Singer’ because I started rehearsals three weeks after giving birth,” Shiela shared. ‘That was a 9Works Production. I just gave birth and my director, Robbie Guevarra, visited me in the hospital.”

“I told him, ‘Rob, I cannot do ‘Wedding Singer’ anymore because I was suddenly Caesarian (Section). Rob said, ‘Don’t make any decisions drastically.’ I said I have to talk to my doctor. Am I even allowed?” she added.

“Rob simply said, ‘Talk to your doctor first before you make any decision.’ Then a week later, I told Rob again, ‘I don’t think I can do it because I cannot move until a month after. He said, ‘You don’t have to move right away. You can move later on.’”

The production of “Wedding Singer” was already doing technical rehearsals but Shiela made it to the cast.

“I remember I was breastfeeding and we had a bassinet with the baby (Simone) in it,” she recalled. “We were changing diapers. That was very memorable for me. They gave us one room and we were there changing diapers.”

Meanwhile, for Lorenz, the most memorable production he and Shiela did together was “Dani Girl,” because the play tugs the heart.

“That was a heavy show, but ‘Dani Girl’ was very fulfilling,” said Lorenz. “We had no idea how the audience would accept it. It was so heavy. After the play, we heard everyone sniffing.”

A week before their wedding, Lorenz and Shiela received a call that they made it to the cast of the Asian touring production of “Cinderella,” from Broadway Asia Entertainment and Disney.

The cast included Lea Salonga, American and Canadian actors. There were only three Filipinos in the cast, with Lea, Lorenz and Shiela.

“Cinderella” was evidently the couple’s honeymoon. “We got to travel as a couple,” said Lorenz. “We got to do what we loved and got paid for it.”

“I was excited also because the first leg was in Manila,” Shiela added. The couple also went to China (Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shengshou and Shiyan), Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand.

They were still scheduled to go to South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia, but they had to cut short the tour because there was an American financial crisis.

The tour happened from June to January in 2008, with the first leg in Manila. That was the longest that the couple toured together for a musical performance.

There were times when Shiela wanted to do a show, but Lorenz was not willing. There were instances, however, when Shiela did not make it to the cast after she auditioned and Lorenz was in. That was fine with her.

For “Once On This Island,” they are both part of the 16-member cast, with the musical directed by Robbie Guevarra.

“I really wanted us to be here in ‘Once On This Island,” Shiela admitted. “Erzulie is in my bucket list. She is one of my dream roles. While Lorenz really wanted to do Papa Ge.”

The other characters that Shiela aspires for are Evita in the musical of the same title, Satine in “Moulin Rouge” and Mary Magdalene in “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

“There are still a lot, a lot, a lot more roles,” Shiela said. “I also want to do ‘Waitress,’ although they (Repertory Philippines) did it already.”

For Lorenz, he opts to do (Jean) Valjean and Javert, both from “Les Miz,” he granted. “I want to do the classics, not originals. The latter is so tiring.”

“Once On This Island” will run on all weekends of September. Also in the cast are Radha as Asaka, Sam Concepcion and Jef Flores alternating as Daniel Beauxhomme, Jasmine Fitzgerald as Erzulie, Noel Rayos and Raul Montesa alternating as Tonton Juan.

Jordan Andrews, Sam Libao and Jonjon Martin alternate as Storyteller, Garrett Bolden as Agwe, with Thea Astley and Angela Ken alternating as Ti Moune. Bianca Estacio and Reese Iso play Little Ti Moune.

