Paolo Contis says Yen Santos still his girlfriend, denies romance with Arra San Agustin

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 24, 2023 | 9:34am
Paolo Contis says Yen Santos still his girlfriend, denies romance with Arra San Agustin
Paolo Contis and Yen Santos in an Instagram post on November 20, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Paolo Contis clarified that he and girlfriend Yen Santos are still together. 

In Paolo's recent guesting on "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda," Boy asked Paolo: “Dahil ito’y napag-uusapan, tanong ng bayan — Kayo na ba ni Arra San Agustin, kayo pa ba ni Yen? Will you talk or will you dare?”

“Talk. Para matapos na,” Paolo answered. 

“Yes. Kami pa ni Yen," he added. 

Paolo said that the viral video of him and Arra are just edited videos.  

"And alam mo, ‘yung mga kumakalat sa ‘min ni Arra, it’s an edited video of a portion in ‘Eat Bulaga'," he said. 

“It was maliciously edited. It’s a skit love triangle ni Arra, ako, at saka si Candy played by Betong and they just keep on posting our side of it," he added. 

Paolo confirmed earlier this year that he and Yen are in a relationship months after their romance rumors. 

They also confirmed their relationship in "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda."

"Si Yen Santos ba ang girlfriend mo na?" asked Boy. 

Paolo initially jested, "As a friend?" while laughing. 

When Boy said, "Umayos ka," and repeated his question, Paolo confirmed his relationship with Yen. 

"Yes," he revelead. “Ang samin kasi, kung baga, what you see is what you get na naman e, 'di ba? Hindi na namin pwedeng ipilit 'yung tao to be happy for us, hindi na namin pwedeng ipilit 'yung mga tao na paniwalaan 'yung gusto nilang paniwalaan. Sana lang isipin nila na kung ano lang 'yung nakikita nilang naka-post, 'yung lang ang truth na alam nila.” — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

