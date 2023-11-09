Boy Abunda on Kris Aquino reunion: 'It was different seeing her'

Seasoned hosts Boy Abunda and Kris Aquino reunite in the United States as seen in Aquino's Instagram post on October 27, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Boy Abunda admitted that he turned emotional upon seeing Kris when they recently reunited in the United States.

In an episode of “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” Boy said he cried because he missed Kris, his talk show partner for many years. They were among the hosts of popular 1990s and early 2000s showbiz-oriented shows "Startalk" and "The Buzz."

“It was a happy, beautiful reunion. It was different seeing her. Tatanggapin ko po, ako ay naging emosyonal, sinabi rin naman ito ni Kris, I was emotional," he said.

“Pinipigilan ko pong hindi umiyak pero naiyak po ako, na-miss ko si Kris," he added.

Boy said that Kris needs to be healthy again because he is planning a show for them.

“Kris, pagaling ka. Gagawa tayo ng palabas," he said.

The popular talk show host commended Kris' sons, Bimby and Josh, for taking care of their mother.

“I’m just so glad that Bimb is doing everything he can. I’m so proud of him taking good care of his mother. Ang assignment ni Josh is to pray,” he said.

Boy also explained why Kris needs to stay in the US.

“Ang dahilan po noon ay dahil ‘yung meds na kailangan ni Kris ay available lamang doon. At saka ‘yung accessibility sa doctors ay kailangan po ‘yun,” he said.

Kris and Boy finally saw each other last October 25 since the former went to the US to seek treatment for her auto-immune diseases.

