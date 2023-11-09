^

Entertainment

Boy Abunda on Kris Aquino reunion: 'It was different seeing her'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 9, 2023 | 12:25pm
Boy Abunda on Kris Aquino reunion: 'It was different seeing her'
Seasoned hosts Boy Abunda and Kris Aquino reunite in the United States as seen in Aquino's Instagram post on October 27, 2023.
Kris Aquino via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Boy Abunda admitted that he turned emotional upon seeing Kris when they recently reunited in the United States. 

In an episode of “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” Boy said he cried because he missed Kris, his talk show partner for many years. They were among the hosts of popular 1990s and early 2000s showbiz-oriented shows "Startalk" and "The Buzz." 

“It was a happy, beautiful reunion. It was different seeing her. Tatanggapin ko po, ako ay naging emosyonal, sinabi rin naman ito ni Kris, I was emotional," he said. 

“Pinipigilan ko pong hindi umiyak pero naiyak po ako, na-miss ko si Kris," he added. 

Boy said that Kris needs to be healthy again because he is planning a show for them. 

“Kris, pagaling ka. Gagawa tayo ng palabas," he said. 

The popular talk show host commended Kris' sons, Bimby and Josh, for taking care of their mother. 

“I’m just so glad that Bimb is doing everything he can. I’m so proud of him taking good care of his mother. Ang assignment ni Josh is to pray,” he said. 

Boy also explained why Kris needs to stay in the US. 

“Ang dahilan po noon ay dahil ‘yung meds na kailangan ni Kris ay available lamang doon. At saka ‘yung accessibility sa doctors ay kailangan po ‘yun,” he said. 

Kris and Boy finally saw each other last October 25 since the former went to the US to seek treatment for her auto-immune diseases.

RELATED: Kris Aquino, Boy Abunda meet up in 'heartwarming reunion'
 

vuukle comment

BOY ABUNDA

KRIS AQUINO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Some things about Now and Then&nbsp;

Some things about Now and Then 

By Baby A. Gil | 12 hours ago
Now and Then is not only the latest. It is also the final recording by the Beatles. That is a fact. Don’t wait out...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19 talks about authenticity as artists, why they resonate with Pepsi&rsquo;s rebrand
brandSpace

SB19 talks about authenticity as artists, why they resonate with Pepsi’s rebrand

By Jap Tobias | 20 hours ago
During the electrifying Pepsi Pulse 2023 celebration held last October 8, SB19 set the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds. Adding...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vice Ganda pokes fun at Vhong Navarro, Diana Zubiri's history

Vice Ganda pokes fun at Vhong Navarro, Diana Zubiri's history

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Comedian Vice Ganda on Tuesday teased Vhong Navarro about his past courtship of Diana Zubiri on "It's Showtime!"
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo to become official resident of Spain after claiming residency card

Bea Alonzo to become official resident of Spain after claiming residency card

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Bea Alonzo announced that she will be claiming her residency card in Spain, which will make her an official resident of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sexy McDreamy: Patrick Dempsey is the 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2023

Sexy McDreamy: Patrick Dempsey is the 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
"Grey's Anatomy" star Patrick Dempsey has been named by People magazine as the "Sexiest Man Alive," succeeding last year's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hye Sun fight in 'Welcome to Samdalri' teaser

Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hye Sun fight in 'Welcome to Samdalri' teaser

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 17 hours ago
It was just a few seconds but Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun already displayed tension in the newest teaser for their upcoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Michelle Dee, Maris Racal, AC Bonifacio in James Reid's 'Jacuzzi'

WATCH: Michelle Dee, Maris Racal, AC Bonifacio in James Reid's 'Jacuzzi'

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
James Reid's music video for his latest single "Jacuzzi" with Korean rapper B.I is star-studded, with guests that include...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Here Lies Love' closing on Broadway due to low ticket sales

'Here Lies Love' closing on Broadway due to low ticket sales

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
"Here Lies Love," the musical based on the rise and fall of former First Lady Imelda Marcos, will be having its final show...
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona Gray back as backstage correspondent for Miss Universe 2023

Catriona Gray back as backstage correspondent for Miss Universe 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is returning as a Miss Universe backstage correspondent for the pageant's 72nd edition.
Entertainment
fbtw
MrBeast builds 100 wells across Africa

MrBeast builds 100 wells across Africa

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
In his latest YouTube video, Donaldson said the new wells will provide clean drinking water for up to half a million...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with