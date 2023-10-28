^

Entertainment

Kris Aquino, Boy Abunda meet up in 'heartwarming reunion'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 28, 2023 | 10:15am
Kris Aquino, Boy Abunda meet up in 'heartwarming reunion'
Seasoned hosts Boy Abunda and Kris Aquino reunite in the United States as seen in Aquino's Instagram post on October 27, 2023.
Kris Aquino via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino and Boy Abunda finally saw each other since the former went to the United States to seek treatment for her auto-immune diseases. 

Kris shared how touched she is by the gesture of her "other brother" from another mother in her Instagram post yesterday. 

"ABANGAN! Seriously it was a heartwarming reunion. Boy freaked because I needed a shot while he was here. And he really hates needles. Nagkwento pa lang ako ng pinagdadaanan kong mga treatment at 'yung at least 18 pieces of vitamins, supplements, as well as medicine to help prevent my migraines and protect my liver because of my chemotherapy and of course my antihistamines… parang the whole 3 hours Boy was here he was stopping himself from crying pero bumigay din sya talaga," she wrote. 

The post was accompanied by photos of them sitting outside, with a sweeping view of the ocean and hills dotted with houses or structures. 

Kris also revealed that respected broadcast journalist Jessica Soho was in town. She asked for "sincerest apology" after the latter asked to interview her. 

She also revealed that the interview was "impromptu" using her smartphone. Mark Leviste, her boyfriend whom she recently got back again after a brief misunderstanding, was the cameraman while her son, Bimb, asked the questions. 

Kris also talked about her and Boy Abunda's relationship, including being her manager. 

"Boy never asked for anything pero sa laki ng utang na loob namin sa kanya, (the entire time he managed me for my endorsements as long as it was with my sons his commission was only from my 50%, buong buo for my 2 yung talent fee- lugi nga ako kasi 'yung 32-35% na tax sagot ko, bilin 'yun ng mom) binigay ko ng buong buo 'yung medyo naputol ng ilang beses na footage," she said. 

She also thanked Batangueños for "lending" their vice governor to her. She said Leviste will fly back to the Philippines, and that he will be visiting her with his kids this coming Christmas. 

Kris ended her post by thanking Boy, who was her manager and co-host in several talk shows they did in the past decades.

She also greeted Boy an advanced birthday. The host/talent manager will celebrate his birthday tomorrow, October 29.

"Happy Birthday (Oct 29) to the keeper of all my secrets, the one who assured me that come what may he’ll be there for my sons, and the friend who until now fights my battles with me. To my other brother, I love you completely. #lovelovelove," Kris wrote. 

RELATED: 'Look forward to a rainbow': Kim Chiu visits 'Ate' Kris Aquino in US

vuukle comment

BOY ABUNDA

KRIS AQUINO

MARK LEVISTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine Airlines apologizes to Vice Ganda

Philippine Airlines apologizes to Vice Ganda

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Philippine Airlines (PAL) has apologized to Vice Ganda after the "It's Showtime" host aired his frustrations about the alleged...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Lloyd Cruz recalls how he met, fell in love with Isabel Santos

John Lloyd Cruz recalls how he met, fell in love with Isabel Santos

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actor John Lloyd Cruz has finally confirmed that artist Isabel Santos is his girlfriend. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Dimples Romana joins News5 family

Dimples Romana joins News5 family

By MJ Marfori | 10 hours ago
There is definitely no slowing down for Dimples Romana. Just this week, she walked into a new home network and, of course,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sunico, Arrieta and world-class Filipino music at the Met

Sunico, Arrieta and world-class Filipino music at the Met

By Baby A. Gil | October 8, 2023 - 12:00am
For one magical evening Filipinos were reminded that we do have musicians who can stand toe to toe with the best that the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Angel Locsin proves one can live without social media

Angel Locsin proves one can live without social media

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
One might expect celebrities to be active on social media 24/7.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
G-Dragon, BTS agency deny drug involvement

G-Dragon, BTS agency deny drug involvement

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Several K-pop agencies denied rumors that their artists are involved in drug cases. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Brainy cool: Top looks, feels at Sparkle Spell 2023

Brainy cool: Top looks, feels at Sparkle Spell 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
Some of the stars who attended the recent Sparkle Spell came with costumes inspired by great literature and socio-political...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andrea Brillantes tried to reconcile, Leren Bautista not 3rd party &mdash; Ricci Rivero

Andrea Brillantes tried to reconcile, Leren Bautista not 3rd party — Ricci Rivero

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Basketball player Ricci Rivero revealed that ex-girlfriend Andrea Brillantes tried to reconcile with him. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'The world is healing': Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista now exchanging comments on Instagram

'The world is healing': Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista now exchanging comments on Instagram

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
After following each other on Instagram, Marian Rivera and Heart Evangelista are now exchanging comments on the social media...
Entertainment
fbtw
An Edgar Allan Poe smorgasboard

An Edgar Allan Poe smorgasboard

By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
My mother loved to tell horror stories and her favorites were those by Edgar Allan Poe’s.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with