Kris Aquino, Boy Abunda meet up in 'heartwarming reunion'

Seasoned hosts Boy Abunda and Kris Aquino reunite in the United States as seen in Aquino's Instagram post on October 27, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino and Boy Abunda finally saw each other since the former went to the United States to seek treatment for her auto-immune diseases.

Kris shared how touched she is by the gesture of her "other brother" from another mother in her Instagram post yesterday.

"ABANGAN! Seriously it was a heartwarming reunion. Boy freaked because I needed a shot while he was here. And he really hates needles. Nagkwento pa lang ako ng pinagdadaanan kong mga treatment at 'yung at least 18 pieces of vitamins, supplements, as well as medicine to help prevent my migraines and protect my liver because of my chemotherapy and of course my antihistamines… parang the whole 3 hours Boy was here he was stopping himself from crying pero bumigay din sya talaga," she wrote.

The post was accompanied by photos of them sitting outside, with a sweeping view of the ocean and hills dotted with houses or structures.

Kris also revealed that respected broadcast journalist Jessica Soho was in town. She asked for "sincerest apology" after the latter asked to interview her.

She also revealed that the interview was "impromptu" using her smartphone. Mark Leviste, her boyfriend whom she recently got back again after a brief misunderstanding, was the cameraman while her son, Bimb, asked the questions.

Kris also talked about her and Boy Abunda's relationship, including being her manager.

"Boy never asked for anything pero sa laki ng utang na loob namin sa kanya, (the entire time he managed me for my endorsements as long as it was with my sons his commission was only from my 50%, buong buo for my 2 yung talent fee- lugi nga ako kasi 'yung 32-35% na tax sagot ko, bilin 'yun ng mom) binigay ko ng buong buo 'yung medyo naputol ng ilang beses na footage," she said.

She also thanked Batangueños for "lending" their vice governor to her. She said Leviste will fly back to the Philippines, and that he will be visiting her with his kids this coming Christmas.

Kris ended her post by thanking Boy, who was her manager and co-host in several talk shows they did in the past decades.

She also greeted Boy an advanced birthday. The host/talent manager will celebrate his birthday tomorrow, October 29.

"Happy Birthday (Oct 29) to the keeper of all my secrets, the one who assured me that come what may he’ll be there for my sons, and the friend who until now fights my battles with me. To my other brother, I love you completely. #lovelovelove," Kris wrote.

